Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya passes a derogatory remark on Mannara Chopra; calls her 'bar dancer'

Bigg Boss 17 is getting more and more entertaining with each passing episode. As Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey have entered the finale week, other housemates have been targeting them for not having competitive personalities. Ever since Ankita Lokhande, Ayesha Khan, Isha Malviya, and Vicky Jain got nominated due to their unfair attempt at the torture task, both teams have been locking horns inside the house.

In a recent episode, Isha Malviya passed several derogatory remarks on Mannara Chopra during a heated argument. The former was also seen using offensive language for the Zid actress.

Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra 'bar dancer'

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 17, Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya were seen targeting Mannara Chopra. The Udaariyaan actress was miffed by the fact that Mannara had reached the finale week. As the latter celebrated the moment, Isha could not resist but pass multiple comments on her game, personality, and bond with other inmates.

Isha commented, "Tu individual nahi hai samjhi (You are not an individual)." Further, while Mannara was talking to Abhishek Kumar, she passed the 'bar dancer' comment. Malviya said, "Ae bar dancer (Hey you, bar dancer!)." Listening to the comment, Abhishek confronted her and asked, "Kya bol rahi hai yeh (What are you saying?)."

The Udaariyaan actress replied, "Galat thodi hai, kya galat hai? Wo moves dikha rahi thi toh maine bola bar dancer (It isn't wrong! She was showing off her moves so I called her a bar dancer)." However, she quickly changed the topic and taunted Kumar for taking a stand.

Meanwhile, Mannara Copra explained that those girls earn money owing to their hard work. She also asked Isha not to say such things to her.

Further, the verbal spat took a different turn after Ankita Lokhande and Ayesha Khan also intervened to pass hurtful remarks. Mannara Chopra said, "Ek s**ipper bhi mehnat se kamati hai (A s**iper also earns by working hard)." This statement led Ankita and Ayesha Khan to raise their voice against her.

The Pavitra Rishta actress said, "Aap apna woman empowerment apne paas rakhiye. Jo dusro ki izzat nahi kar sakta, wo dusro ki soche bhi na (Keep your women empowerment with you. Who doesn't respect others should not even think about them)." Ayesha Khan told Mannara, "Yeh ladkiyon ki izzat karne aa gayi hain (She has come to respect girls)."

Bigg Boss 17 Promo:

Isha Malviya's 'characterless' comment on Mannara Chopra

During the brawl between Isha Malviya and Mannara Chopra, the former went uglier with her words when compared to her previous fights. Isha made hurtful remarks about Mannara's age, suggesting that she had relied on someone else and took support to progress in life.

Besides this, in the argument, the Udaariyaan actress went as far as to call the Zid actress 'characterless.' Mannara, in her defense, recalled how she tagged her as a deserving contestant in the house during a task on the show. Later, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey discussed how the team B members have been arguing with them.

About Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 recently announced the grueling torture task. Unfortunately, due to the unethical gameplay of Team B, Bigg Boss offered two options before the opponent team. Eventually, Team A decided to disqualify them, resulting in their nomination.

