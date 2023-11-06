Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel to Akanksha Puri-Jad Hadid; 7 times celebs got intimate on the show

Bigg Boss known for being India's most controversial yet loved reality show has gained an ardent fan following over the years. Be it the show's controversies or the unmissable entertaining moments, Bigg Boss's history has witnessed a lot of intriguing moments that dropped the jaws of the viewers. Love it or hate it but you just can't ignore Salman Khan-led controversial show BIGG BOSS!

The show follows a format where human behaviour is put to the test as they are locked inside the four walls with unknown people and without any technology that diverts their attention. While some turn rivals, there have been many who have found life partners in their co-contestants. Love stories and Bigg Boss have been synonyms for many and fans too have seen strong relationships being formed inside the show.

Over the seasons, there have been many moments when contestants who were deeply in love openly showed their affection towards one another without being shy of the camera. Let's look at the times when contestants inside the show got intimate with each other.

8 times when celebs got intimate on Bigg Boss:

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel:

Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya's relationship with her boyfriend Samarth Jurel and her ex-partner Abhishek Kumar has been the biggest highlight of the season. The actress entered the show with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek and both shared a close bond. However, Samarth later entered as a wild card contestant in the show. Initially, Isha refused to accept the fact that Samarth is her boyfriend but later she admitted to being in a relationship with him since a year.

Post this, Samarth and Isha have always been seen together and their mushy moments were often captured by the camera. In one of the latest episodes, Samarth and Isha were seen sleeping on the same bed and sharing the same blanket. Samarth was seen giving a peck to Isha and both were seen getting cosy under the blanket.

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid:

Akanksha Puri and Jad Hadid were seen as contestants on Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Though they never dated while being on the show, Jad had openly admitted to being attracted to Akanksha from the moment she entered the show. They both shared a good bond and were often seen spending time with one another. Akanksha had expressed her will not to get into a relationship and thus their relationship never took the next step.

However, during a task, the inmates threw a challenge on Akanksha and Jad where the two were asked to lock lips. The two sportingly accepted the challenge and passionately kissed one another for 30 seconds. However, later Salman Khan schooled the contestants for assigning this task and also slammed Akanksha and Jad for locking lips on national television.

Advertisement

Puneesh Sharma and Bandgi Kalra:

Bigg Boss 11 contestants Puneesh Sharma and Bandgee Kallra rose to fame after participating in the controversial reality show. Puneesh and Bandgee fell head over heels in love with each other during their stint and admitted their relationship on national television. Being newly committed lovebirds, Puneesh and Bangi were captured stealing moments to spend quality time with one another. The duo shared the same bed and were often seen sharing a passionate kiss.

Both were also seen getting extremely close in the washroom while they hugged and kissed. However, later, Salman Khan warned them to stop as it was a family show. Even after getting out of the house, Puneesh and Bandgee were going strong. However, it came as a shock when after more than 5 years, they decided to call it quits recently.

Bani J and Gaurav Chopra:

Bani J and Gaurav Chopra were a part of Bigg Boss 10, which is touted to be one of the most controversial seasons of the reality show. Bani and Gaurav were not a couple, however, their intimate scene during a task surprised the viewers. The two were assigned a task in which they were supposed to sit in a bathtub and act of getting intimate. While the scene of one of the fun sequences, it also raised many eyebrows.

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao:

In Bigg Boss 9, Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao entered as a couple in the Salman Khan-led reality show. The two stayed close to each other in the house and often supported one another. The top highlight of their stay was their romantic and steamy dance in the swimming pool which grabbed a lot of attention. They shared passionate kisses frequently and their chemistry became the talk of the town. Keith and Rochelle, who got married after a few years of doing this show, were recently blessed with a baby girl on October 3, 2023.

Gautam Gulati and Diandra Soares:

Bigg Boss 8 winner Gautam Gulati was one of the most talked about contestants of the controversial reality show. During his stint, his closeness with co-contestant Diandra Soares grabbed eyeballs as both often made headlines owing to their intimacy. It was once when both grabbed maximum attention after Diandera took Gautam to the bathroom and also planted a kiss on his cheek in one of the episodes.

Advertisement

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon:

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon's relationship in the Bigg Boss 7 house was one of the highlights of the season. They fell in love during their stint and their relationship was adored by the viewers. During their stay in the house, Gauahar and Kushal had a lot of private moments and were often seen hugging and kissing each other.

To get regular update about Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Ankita Lokhande-Aishwarya Sharma get aggressive in argument; call each other 'chudail'