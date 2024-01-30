Bigg Boss 17 recently concluded with Munawar Faruqui being declared as the winner of the season. While Faruqui earned immense fame and recognition from the show, the other contestants on the show also received a lot of attention from the viewers. One such contestant has been Udaariyaan fame Isha Malviya.

In a recent podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha revealed a few secrets about the Bigg Boss house.

Isha Malviya reveals a mike has been installed inside the bathroom of the Bigg Boss house

In the podcast with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Isha Malviya revealed a secret about Bigg Boss's house. She revealed that the bathrooms of the house have a microphone installed to catch the audio of the person using the bathroom, if at all, the contestant says something while using the same. She mentioned that even if the contestant doesn't wear his mike inside the bathroom, the audio can be heard through the microphones.

Have a look at Isha Malviya's performance with Samarth Jurel from Bigg Boss 17 house-

Isha Malviya on Salman Khan bashing her

Bharti and Haarsh asked Isha about the megastar lashing out at her during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The Udaariyaan actress revealed that in the initial phase when Salman Khan scolded her, she was deeply affected. She cried a lot and felt like leaving the show. She revealed going inside the bathroom and crying and thus the footage wasn't seen. She mentioned that she feels she should have cried in front of everyone and might have gained sympathy for the same.

Isha Malviya on being unaffected by Karan Johar's bashing

Isha revealed that she was affected by Karan Johar's bashing as well but she realized that she can't do anything about it and that she'll have to take it in a positive stride and move on. She revealed that after the session, she felt hungry and wanted to eat food. On Weekend Ka Vaar days, they used to get a food box which would contain a chocolate pastry and Isha was keen on relishing the pastry and food. She added that things wouldn't have changed if she would have sulked.

Isha Malviya on allegations of being interested in Munawar Faruqui's personal matter

Isha Malviya recalled being slammed by Karan Johar for enjoying Munawar Faruqui's personal life being discussed in Bigg Boss 17. Talking about the same, Isha revealed that she loves talking and wants a topic of discussion, she can't just sit quiet thus when Ayesha Khan revealed about Munawar sending a marriage proposal to a girl, she rushed to inform her friends Vicky Jain and Samarth Jurel.

She revealed that the way she told them looked objectionable while Vicky and Samarth also joined her excitedly to know what Ayesha had to reveal about the rapper-comedian.

Isha Malviya's regret about Bigg Boss 17

Haarsh Limbachiyaa lauded Isha Malviya's strong personality and carefree nature. To this, Isha revealed that while people admire that about her, she feels she should have cried on the show. It would have landed her in the TOP 5. She said, "Woh mere se ek galti hogai, matlab thoda rona chaiye tha mujhe. Thoda meko ro lena chaiye tha, shayad mai top 5 mein hoti."

While Munawar Faruqui won the trophy, Abhishek Kumar secured the first runner-up spot followed by Mannara Chopra as second runner-up. Arun Mashettey and Ankita Lokhande finished their journeys in fifth and fourth spots respectively.

