Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya's mother blasts Abhishek Kumar; hints at taking legal action against him

Bigg Boss 17 is reaching its final month and the intense drama between the contestants has caught the eyes of the viewers. You can feel the tension rising as the house is currently witnessing a heated argument involving Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel. While many actors have expressed their support for Abhishek, Isha's mother has criticized him on social media.

Isha Malviya's mother hints at taking legal action

After the physical fight between the Bigg Boss 17 contestants Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel, several celebrities have expressed their opinions on the same. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh spoke in favor of Kumar, and even Kamya Panjabi, Aishwarya Sharma, and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stood up in his support. The Udaariyaan actor Ankit Gupta slammed Isha Malviya and called her a 'liar.'

Meanwhile, Isha's mother has posted an Instagram story targeting Abhishek's disrespectful behavior towards her daughter and even hinted at taking legal action. Sharing her thoughts on the nasty fight between Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek, she wrote, "Isha ko harr Barr iss ladke ne behremi se character assassinate kiya hai.. Mujhe bhi nahi baksha. Ye game mental strength ka hai. Itna traumatised tha toh pata tha Isha aane wali hai bb mein toh fir aaya hi kyu show mein?" (This boy has repeatedly character assassinated Isha in an uncivil manner. He didn't even spare me. This game requires mental strength. If you were so traumatized, then you knew Isha was going to come to Bigg Boss, so why did you even come on the show?)

Adding more in support of Isha, her mother penned, "Legal action Banta hai aisi harkato par ab bhi hum chup hai sirf aur sirf Isha ke liye. Shame on you harr barr Isha ko beechmein lane ke liye, aur unlogo ko bhi sharam aani chahiye jo ye aggressive nature ko support karte hai." (Legal action is warranted for such behaviors but we are still quiet only and only for Isha's sake. Shame on you for repeatedly dragging Isha into this, and shame on those people too who support this aggressive behavior.)

Have a look at Isha Malviya's mother's story:

Abhishek and Isha were caught in a heated argument, exchanging accusations and revealing secrets. Things took a turn for the worse when Samarth Jurel stepped in and the argument escalated into a physical fight. Amidst the chaos, Abhishek reached out to Bigg Boss, expressing that he felt provoked and feared losing his temper.

Later, irked by Samarth's actions, Abhishek Kumar turned to slap him, which shocked the other inmates. Following the incident, the master of the house called Captain Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey into the confession room and asked their opinion on it.

