Bigg Boss 17: Isha-Samarth reveals secrets about Abhishek being thrown out of Udaariyaan, slapping GF and more

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of violence.

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The previous episode was quite entertaining, with Munawar Faruqui taking over the stage for a stand-up comedy act. A lot of people proved their loyalty to him by buying tickets to his show.

Apart from this, Isha Malviya revealed the real reason behind her breakup with Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel also gave his input to Vicky Jain.

Abhishek Kumar's dark secrets revealed in Bigg Boss 17

In the previous (Dec. 12, 2023) episode of Bigg Boss 17, Vicky Jain was seen having a conversation with Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel. In the discussion, Isha revealed that at the New Year's party, she had gone to a party with Abhishek where a lot of her female friends were present. She introduced Abhishek to her friends. Abhishek was shocked to learn about her having so many friends and thus he slapped her hard across the face, leaving a bruise near her eye.

The next day, Isha went to the shoot with the same mark and after her shoot was over, her mother learned about Abhishek being the reason behind her scar.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Samarth revealed to Vicky that Abhishek was thrown out of the show because he was causing a delay in the shoot. He mentioned that Abhishek's character was killed in the show so that he could be eased out of the show, ensuring a smooth shooting process.

Isha Malviya reveals break-up drama

Isha Malviya mentioned that, after the slap incident, she wanted to break up with Abhishek. She had messaged him and they broke up while chatting and after twenty minutes, Abhishek ended up near Isha's house and was honking in the car.

After she ignored him, he came upstairs and rang the doorbell. He broke a tray in anger and after this drama, finally, a few bouncers from society came to take him out of the building premises.

This week, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt are nominated for eviction.

