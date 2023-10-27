Bigg Boss 17: ‘Isne mara mereko’, Abhishek Kumar and Mannara Chopra’s spat takes ugly turn

Since Bigg Boss 17 hit screens, it created a string of controversies. The housemates have given enough content to entertain the viewers and keep them glued to the screens. Two contestants whose names always crop up whenever there’s an argument or fight are Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar. The two again got into a heated fight after the latter called Mannara ‘duplicate’.

Abhishek Kumar calls Mannara Chopra ‘duplicate’

The recent promo of Bigg Boss 17 shows Abhishek Kumar and other contestants in the living room when he asks, “Isne mara kabhi jhadu?” pointing toward Mannara. Munwar Faruqui interrupts, but soon leaves. Then Abhishek continues to poke Mannara saying she is a ‘duplicate’.

In the recent episode, Ankita Lokhande told Abhishek that Mannara gets triggered when someone tells her that she looks like her cousin, Parineeti Chopra or when somebody talks about her cousins. Abhishek tells Mannara, “At least mein duplicate nahi hu tumhare tarah.” He continues saying, “Arrey duplicate.”

This irks Mannara and she screams, “Meri family ko kyun involve kar rahi ho?” However, things soon get out of control as Abhishek points his finger and screams, “Sun, sun sun, aajke baad….” Mannara throws a pillow at him in anger and Abhishek turns to others saying, “Bhai, isne maara mereko.”

Khanzaadi is seen covering Mannara as others also gather around. Further, Abhishek says, “Abhishek Kumar ayesa hi hain, ayesa hi rahega.” Mannara continues, “Isko lagta hain Bigg Boss ke bahar isko footage nahi milega.”

In yesterday's episode, Abhishek told Mannara, "Ekdum Parineeti jaisi lagti hai (You look quite similar to Parineeti)." When Anurag asked her about it, Mannara said that talking about families is prohibited but Abhishek was trying to trigger her.

Reaction of viewers

The Bigg Boss 17 promo uploaded with the caption, "Abhishek aur Mannara ke beech hui garma garmi ne badal diya ghar ka mahaul" caug.ht the attention of the netizens. They called out Abhishek Kumar for his aggressive behaviour. Many even wrote that this fight was pointless. One user commented, "Abhishek Kumar khud ko Sidharth Shukla soch raha hain." Another commented, "Shakal apni cousins se nahi milegi toh kisse milegi Abhishek?" Others also commented that Salman Khan will school him on his behaviour in the coming Weekned Ka Vaar.

