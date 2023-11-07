Bigg Boss 17: It is TV versus OTT; Ankita-Aishwarya-Isha lock horns with Tehelka- Arun- Anurag

Bigg Boss 17 is getting quite exciting!

The show had contestants falling short of food items and resorting to robbing the same from each other. The luxury budget task was called off and ration didn't get distributed to different rooms. Only the Dimag's room enjoyed luxury items in the ration.

Now, this week, Bigg Boss has announced an exciting ration task for the contestants

New task to win food in Bigg Boss 17

As per the new promo of Bigg Boss 17 shared by the channel, the contestants will lock horns with each other for food. In an interesting task, TV celebrities will go against the OTT contestants belonging to YouTube and the creators' community. The participants will have to mention their good qualities and the opponents' negative qualities in the debate.

Ankita Lokhande is seen going against Tehelka Bhai in the debate while Aishwarya Sharma debates against Arun Mashettey. Anurag Dobhal spoke against Isha Malviya.

Have a look at the promo of Bigg Boss 17

TV versus OTT debate in Bigg Boss 17

In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 17, there was a major fight between Khanzaadi and Ankita Lokhande wherein the former stated that she is not a 'serial actress'. Ankita took offense to the statement and confronted her. Ankita was seen saying 'Humari wajeh se tum sab dikhte ho'. (You'll are being seen in the show because of us.)

This didn't go down well with YouTubers and Creators Arun Mashettey, Sunny Aryaa, and Anurag Dobhal. They confronted Ankita and told her that what she said was wrong. In no time, the issue became TV actors versus OTTians.

Nominated contestants this week

After an interesting nomination process yesterday (Nov 6, 2023), the nominated contestants include Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Tehelka Bhai, Anurag Dobhal, Samarth Jurel, Navid Sole and Mannara Chopra.

The previous episode unleashed major fights between Ankita-Vicky and Aishwarya-Neil, Munawar Faruqui-Arun Mashettey, Anurag Dobhal, and Tehelka Bhai.

