Bigg Boss 17, Jan 1, 2024: Anurag Dobhal faces sudden eviction; delivers special message for THIS friend

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 1, 2024: Anything at any time can occur in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 17. From sudden wild card entries to shocking evictions, the season has been a rollercoaster ride for the contestants and the viewers as well. Today's episode was nothing different, as an unexpected eviction shook the contestants and the audience.

Nomination task

Bigg Boss asks the contestants to gather for the nomination task. By announcing the nomination task, Bigg Boss instructs the contestants that only those who have been a captain or is captain of the house will have the right to nominate other contestants. This decision surprised many contestants. Current captain Aoora and ex-captains Munawar Faruqui and Isha Malviya then mentioned names of who they think don't deserve to be in the show.

Munawar then took Anurag Dobhal's name and reasoned that Anurag gets personal in arguments and drags his son into the arguments. He mentioned that he doesn't like Anurag and doesn't think he's deserving. Isha nominates wild card entrant Ayesha Khan and mentions how all the inmates have had their journey since the first day, but Ayesha has just entered. Aoora takes Abhishek Kumar's name for nomination, mentioning that he doesn't perform house duties.

After this, Samarth Jurel, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, and many other contestants were seen mocking Anurag for being overconfident and taking advantage of his fan base. After a while, Bigg Boss asked the contestants to gather again and mentioned that there would be evictions today itself instead of waiting for the entire week.

Eviction task

A task was held where Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, and Anurag Dobhal were called into the activity area, and they were asked to wear bands that would give them a current whenever a housemate took their name. Bigg Boss asked all the contestants to come into the conference room one by one and choose one from Ayesha, Abhishek, and Anurag, whom they thought didn't deserve to stay in the house. The captains and ex-captains were not allowed to participate in the task.

Mannara Chopra took Abhishek Kumar's name, whereas Arun Mashettey, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, and Vicky Jain chose Anurag Dobhal's name for elimination. Thus, Anurag had to bid adieu to the show. Anurag gets emotional as he bids goodbye to Abhishek and Ayesha in the activity area.

Anurag's special message for Mannara

Before exiting the show, Anurag delivers a message for Mannara Chopra and tells Abhishek to inform her. Anurag tells Abhishek, "Mannara ko bolna yaar. I love her like anything. Voh meri sabse achi dost hai. (Tell Mannara that I love her like anything. She's my best friend)."

He then says, "Mannara tu dekh rahi hai na bro. I will miss you, Mannara. Baki sab ghar wale bhi, but Mannara, I will miss you." Mannara, who watched Anurag on the TV screen, got emotional as she couldn't meet her friend before he exited. She says, "I will miss you, Anurag."

Ayesha Khan, too cries as Anurag gets evicted. While talking to Munawar, she expresses how she started to bond with him, and he is gone now. Later, while Munwar makes fun of Anurag, Mannara slams him, saying Munawar must be happy as his competition is gone. Ankita Lokhande also says that Anurag was arrogant.

Munawar recalls how Anurag wanted to exit the show and was making fun of his tantrums. Taking Anurag's support, Mananra tells Munawar that Anurag was depressed at that phase, and thus, they all motivated him.

