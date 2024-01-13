Bigg Boss 17, Jan 12: 'Aap toh rahe nahi ho mere saath'; Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain's mother as they talk

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are making headlines owing to their changing dynamics inside the Big Boss house. The couple often gets into fights, wherein they even discussed taking a break in today's (Jan 12) episode.

The episode also had Ankita talking about her relationship with her husband to his mother. The actress discussed that she wasn't the only one to have done wrong things in her married relationship.

Ankita Lokhande gets emotional as she talks to Vicky Jain's mother

During the night, Ankita Lokhande came to Vicky Jain's mother and expressed her wish to have a conversation. Initially, Mrs. Jain denied it, but later, the two had a quality discussion. The Pavitra Rishta fame said, "Sirf mai hi galat nahi hun na mumma. Mai yeh bolna chahti hun ki dono taraf se cheezein huyi hain. (I'm not only at fault, right? I want to say that things have happened from both sides)."

She added, "Mai jo yaha hun bahar bhi mai waisi hun. Aap toh rahe hi nahi ho mere saath kabhi toh aapko pata hi nahi hai ki mai kaisi rehti hun aur Vicky kaisa rehta hai. Isiliye meko yeh lagta hai ki aapko yeh batana zaroori hai ki hum aise hi masti karte rehte hain (I'm the same here as I'm outside. You have stayed neither with me nor Vicky, so you don't know how Vicky or I live. This is why I feel it is important for me to tell you that we actually keep having fun)."

Continuing the discussion, Ankita Lokhande commented, "Meko yeh cheez bahut affect kar rahi hai ki mere ghar wale shayad mujhe samajh nahi paa rahe hain (This thing is affecting me very much that my family members are not able to understand me, probably)."

Concluding the conversation, Lokhande said, "Mumma mai genuinely aap se haath jod ke dil se sorry bolna chahti hu ki meri wajah se agar kisi ko bhi problem hai (I'm genuinely sorry if someone has any problem with me)." Meanwhile, Vicky Jain also walked into the room and consoled her.

