Bigg Boss 17, Jan 13, 2024: ‘Aap usse dur rahe’, Why does Isha’s dad want Samarth Jurel to stay away from her?

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 13, 2024: Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel- these three Bigg Boss 17 contestants proved time and again that every time they are together, they end up creating a ruckus inside the house. From screaming their lungs out at each other to bringing up ugly accusations, they have done it all. It's no surprise that Bigg Boss decided to bring the parents of the contestants together in the family week. In tonight's episode, Isha's father, Samarth's father, and Abhishek's mother entered the house.

Isha Malviya's dad on her and Samarth Jurel's bond

Isha Malviya's dad shared advice with his daughter on how to take forward the game and how she should behave with other contestants. As soon as he entered, Isha got emotional and cried, hugging him. After spending some time with the other contestants, Isha and her dad sat in the garden area for a heart-to-heart conversation.

Isha asked him about her followers' count, but her dad warned her that he wouldn't reveal anything from the outside world. However, he hinted at the shock that he and Isha's mother got about her and Samarth's relationship. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant's father shared that her mother will have the discussion with her after she is out.

Later, he asked Isha if she felt that somebody inside the house was manipulating her or if she had to listen to them against her wishes. She replied that she has to listen to Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande even when she doesn't want to because of out of respect.

He also asked her if she needed anybody to help her move her game forward. When Isha said no, he asked her to play the game alone. Later, he also hinted at the recent incident between Isha, Samarth, and Abhishek when Samarth instigated the latter.

Isha's father stated that he also felt Samarth poked him. He wants Isha to maintain distance from Samarth and focus on her game.

Later, when Bigg Boss called Isha's father and Samarth into the therapy room, the former told the latter that he interfered in Isha's game by getting into her arguments. He advised him that it's been a long time since he entered the house and he should play his game alone.

On the other hand, Samarth Jurel's father didn't share any advice with him on his game.

