Bigg Boss 17, Jan 13, 2024: ‘I should have treated my wife more politely’, what makes Vicky Jain say this?

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 13, 2024: Anyone who is not even watching Bigg Boss 17 can tell that the couple, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain is going through a rough patch. There are tweets on social media where netizens are slamming Vicky Jain for his behavior toward his wife, and clips from the show are going viral on the internet showing controversial statements by the couple inside the house against each other. Now, in today’s episode, Vicky Jain made a comment that would make viewers wonder if the contestant finally realised his mistake. Read on to know what we are talking about.

Vicky Jain thinks he should have treated his wife more politely

In the dressing room today, Ankita Lokhande asks Ayesha Khan to share one thing that she would like to change before exiting the Bigg Boss house. To this, she replies that she would like to change the day before’s incident. Munawar Faruqui and Vicky Jain were also there in the dressing room with them.

Munawar says that there was an incident where he broke a bottle in anger, so given a chance he would like to change that. Ankita asks him if there's anything else he would like to change, but he confirms there's nothing else. Munawar asks Vicky to answer the same question. To this, he replies, “I should have treated my wife more politely. Otherwise, there's nothing else I would like to change in my game.”

Ankita smiles and The evening before, the couple had a conversation where Vicky expressed that Ankita’s interference has often caused distance in his relationship with others. They were talking about Mannara and Vicky’s growing closeness in the last week. Ankita shared that she never felt insecure or possessive over her husband’s bond with others, even when it came to female contestants inside the house.

However, she said that she would continue to make her points if she thinks that somebody is saying something wrong. The actress mentions that when Vicky's mother asked her why she did not let Vicky be friends with others inside the house, she felt hurt. She also adds that she didn’t say anything about evicted contestant Sana even when everyone teased him about her.

Ankita Lokhande confronted Vicky Jain over his growing closeness with Mannara Chopra

Just a week back, Ankita Lokhande confronted her husband Vicky Jain over his growing friendship with Mannara Chopra and asked him if he is fond of Chopra and likes to spend more time with her. Vicky asked her what was wrong with being friends with someone.

Vicky also brought up Ankita and Munawar's bond and shared that he never brought up anything. He also mentioned that he has given his wife the freedom to be friends with anyone. He also asked his wife to stop talking to Munawar, so he would stop talking to Mannara,

However, the Bigg Boss 17 contestants' friendship took a drastic turn when Vicky nominated Mannara. The latter got furious and shared that she thought he was his friend. However, Vicky explained that she became friends with him at convenience as she didn't have anyone left inside the house to talk to.

