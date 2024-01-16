Bigg Boss 17, Jan 15: Ankita Lokhande asks Vicky Jain to behave; says ‘You are looking like a womaniser’

Fights and arguments have become common for Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. In today's episode, the Pavitra Rishta actress called out her husband's behavior and said that he is looking like a 'womaniser'. Later, Ankita also called his conversation with contestant Ayesha Khan 'cheap', when the two engaged in a fun banter.

Ankita Lokhande to Vicky Jain 'You are looking like a womaniser'

It started in the garden area when Vicky Jain was seen lying down on the ground with Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya sitting on the sofa next to him. Ankita was also sitting with them when she said to Vicky, "It’s going outside as you are a womaniser, you're flirting with people. Aap toh maze le rahe ho is cheez ke. Aapke ye image bahar jaa rahe hain. Aap toh ayese ho nahi na."

(You're having fun in this. This is the image being portrayed outside, but you are not like this.)

Before this, the two had a fight when Vicky told Ankita that she made him feel embarrassed while he was talking to two people (Mannara and Isha) when there were total of seven contestants left in the house. He also added that he thinks it's her habit to poke him when he talks to anyone. Further, he also asked Ankita to not behave like the captain of the house when she was not one.

Ankita walked away saying “Aaj kal aapko pata nahi kya hogya hai, aap sirf jhagadte hain. Mujhe koi embarrass nahi karna hota hai ((Don't know what's wrong with you that you fight with me all the time. I don't intend to embarrass you), I am very sorry. I don't want to talk to you forever, I am going. Mein jaa rahi hu teri zindagi se, ab tu dekhle tere ko kya karna hai (I am leaving from your life).”

Ankita Lokhande calls Vicky Jain's fun banter with Ayesha Khan 'cheap'

Inside the Bigg Boss 17 house, Vicky Jain was seen sleeping when Ayesha Khan dressed funnily with a weird earring, headband, and makeup went to Vicky and introduced her as 'dolly'. She was accompanied by Ankita and Isha. As Ayesha introduced herself as Dolly, Vicky asked her, 'kaha dolna hain aapko?'

The two conversed and Vicky asked him, "Mein aapko lete huye kyase lagta hu? (How do I look like when I'm lying?)" To this, Ankita replied, "Tujhe vulgar batein hi karni hain? (Do you only want to speak vulgarly?)" Further, the actress went on to explain that the conversation sounded cheap, even though it was all in fun.

She added that if she asked somebody how did she look while lying down, it would sound equally cheap. Isha agreed with her. However, Vicky said that it's Ankita who is portraying the conversation in the wrong light.

