Bigg Boss 17, Jan 17: Isha Malviya calls Mannara Chopra ‘cheap’; says ‘kabhi Samarth, kabhi Munna ke peeche’

Bigg Boss 17, January 17, 2024: Yesterday was an eventful day as the nomination task, the Torture task was held yesterday. While yesterday was the first leg of the task, contestants are looking forward to today's episode as the next team will get the chance to play the nomination task. However, it seems the contestants do not want to play fair and square as chaos broke out at midnight over hiding spices and other items.

Isha Malviya calls Mannara ‘cheap’

Mastermind Vicky Jain is making sure that the other team does not use any of the ration items as he is busy hiding all kitchen items. However, Munawar Faruqui sees through their plan and catches him red-handed, hiding some of the stuff. Later, he also discovers some spices hidden under the sofa, which he hides under his jacket.

As soon as Ayesha Khan informs Vicky Jain of this, he comes to him to snatch the items. Munawar sits on the sofa, and Abhishek Kumar tries to cover him. Vicky says that he won the spices, and he wants them back.

Munawar says that they should return the spices from the common ration to get these boxes of spices back. However, Vicky and Ankita deny taking them. Isha Malviya and Ayesha Khan, who were sitting there, joined the fight too. Mannara Chopra came and stood in front of Munawar.

She sits on the armrest of the sofa, which makes Vicky say that she looks good sitting on Munawar's lap. Isha comes and says, “Kabhi Samarth ke peeche, kabhi Munawar ke peeche. Har ladke ke peeche Mannara padhti hain. (Sometimes after Samarth, sometimes after Munawar. Mannara chases every man)"

She also calls her cheap. Ankita also comes and says that what Munawar is doing is very wrong. She goes away and says that she was only trying to talk to Muanwar and calls Mannara his 'assistant'. Ayesha Khan and Isha also mock Mannara as they mimic her and say she is here to show them the class.

The fight dissolves with Ankita telling them that they have donated the items to them and asks Vicky to let it go. Vicky manages to snatch one box from Munawar and doesn't get the rest.

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, one team will be nominated for elimination. Stay tuned to know who gets nominated.

