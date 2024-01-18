Bigg Boss 17, Jan 17: Team A nominates Team B members- Ankita, Isha, Vicky, and Ayesha; skips torture task

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 17, 2024: Yesterday's episode saw Team A, comprising Mannara Chopra, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui, facing torture from Team B. Viewers were looking forward to today's episode to see how they take the revenge as it was Team B's turn to face the torture. However, Bigg Boss brought a huge twist and a major shift to the game by changing the task. Due to unfair practices of Team B, Bigg Boss let Team A take the final call on how they want to proceed.

Team A nominates Team B

It was Team A's turn to torture Team B today. Yesterday, the latter used chilli powder, sauce, soap water, and even waxing strips on Abhishek Kumar and other Team A members during the task. However, before today's task, Team B's mastermind Vicky Jain was seen hiding all kitchen items. He and his team members threw out the chilli powder, flushed some of the spices, and hid the ketchup bottles.

Vicky Jain was even seen hiding the buckets by throwing them over the shed in the garden area. They came fully prepared for the task by wearing double layers of clothes and applying oil to the skin. However, Bigg Boss changed the game.

Owing to the unfair practices by Team B, Bigg Boss called Team A to the Archive room and showed them two videos. One from yesterday's task and another was a clip of the Team B members hiding all ration items. After this, Team A was given two options by Bigg Boss.

They could either continue the task after Team B returns all the items they had hidden for the task. Or instead of giving Team B the chance to play fair and square, they could directly nominate them. Team A chose the latter.

As a result, Team B members- Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Vicky Jain are nominated for this week's elimination. Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashettey became the first four contestants to enter the Bigg Boss 17 finale.

