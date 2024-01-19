Bigg Boss 17, Jan 18: 'You are married to wrong person,' Ankita Lokhande breaks down as Vicky Jain laughs

Bigg Boss 17, January 18, 2024: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are the only married couple inside the Bigg Boss 17 house. Not a day has gone by since their entry that the two didn't fight. Today, Ankita Lokhande broke down during a conversation with Isha Malviya and Vicky Jain. They were having a conversation when Vicky Jain laughed, which triggered her. She explained that she is feeling insecure these days.

Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain married the wrong person

Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya were seen sitting together in the garden area. The actresses started talking about Mannara Chopra when Vicky mentioned that they have discussed this n number of times, and he is bored of it. The girls explain that what she is doing is wrong and Vicky should not try to defend her.

The conversation continues, and the couple exchange harsh words when Isha advises them not to fight over a third person. Ankita Lokhande starts to explain when Vicky Jain laughs out. Seeing him, Isha also laughs. This makes the Pavitra Rishta actress furious, and she walks away, trying to hold back tears.

In the bedroom, Ankita breaks down. As Isha comes to console and hug her, she asks her not to do this. Vicky Jain also comes there to ask why she is reacting this way. To this, Ankita replies, "Tu hasta hain mujh pe. I am the wrong person you got married to. Har jagah mujhe rokta hain, tokta hain, maat kar maat kar. Mein bol nahi pati hu, mein low on confidence ho gayi hu. I am sorry, please don't talk to me."

"(You laugh at me. You stop me, mock me, stop this. I cannot say anything to you as I have become low on confidence)."

Vicky walks out, and Munawar and Abhishek ask him about it. Isha tries to explain to Ankita that they were not laughing at her, but Ankita screams, "Usko value nahi hain mera, (He doesn't value me) why is he laughing? He is my husband; it hurts Isha. Mazak ban gaya mera is ghar mein. (I am a joke in this house)."

Vicky Jain again walks in and asks Ankita what he can do. He also says that she is overreacting. Ankita says, "Tujhe hamesha third party ka validation chahiye humlogon ke matter mein. (You always seek validation from a third person in our matter)."

As Vicky conti nues asking her, "Mein kaha galat jaa raha hu?" Ankita replies, "Tere saath mein comfortable nahi hu, mein apna point of view nahi rakh pati hu. Mein nahi kar payungi tereko mera feelings clear. Tu bohot upar hai mere level se, mein bohot neeche hu. Ye mere andar built up ho rahi hain, aaj nahi, but bohot din se hote hain. Mein bohot insecure ho gayi hu. You are doing nothing to make me insecure. Mein apne aap se bohot… Something is wrong with me."

"(I am not comfortable with you, I cannot place my point of view. I cannot explain my feelings to you. You are on a different level than me. This has been building up inside me for a long time. I have become very insecure.)"

Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Ayesha Khan and others discuss the fight

Outside, Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya can be heard discussing the fight. Ayesha says, "Jis tarah ke Vicky bhai defend kar rahe hain apne aap ko, it's very annoying. Vicky bhai shows it in that way ki Ankita toh kuch bhi bolti hain." Isha also agrees to this.

"(The way Vicky defends himself... He shows that Ankita says whatever comes to her mind)."

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui is also heard saying to Abhishek, "Vicky bhai ka ye problem hain, wo baaki cheez ko jitna dhyan deta hain na, utna wo ye Ankita ji ke cheez mein nahi deta hain. Thik hain ye game hain, aur use bhi toh tum 5 saal ke adat daal rakhe ho."

"(This is the problem with Vicky. He focuses too much on other things than his relationship with Ankita. I understand he is playing game, but he has been with her for 5 years)."

Later, the Bigg Boss 17 couple hugged each other and tried talking things out.

