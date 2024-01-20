Bigg Boss 17, Jan 19: Vicky Jain talks about divorce; Ankita Lokhande says ‘He gives zero emotional support’

Fans of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were shocked when they talked about divorce on Bigg Boss 17. While their fights and arguments continue to get intense every passing day, the couple again talked about divorce tonight. The actress and her husband got into an argument over Mannara Chopra. Read on to know what happened between the couple.

Ankita Lokhande says Vicky Jain does not give her emotional support

The episode started with the contestants getting ready for the special night. While Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya are seen inside the Dil room getting ready, Mannara asks Vicky about his opinion of her outfit. Ankita and Isha talk about how she does it on purpose.

Later, when they are gathered in the living room, the Pavitra Rishta actress tells her husband, “Maan kar raha hain Vicky tu bohot zor ka chata kha jayega. (You will get a tight slap).”

In the kitchen area, Vicky is seen interacting with Mannara, and Ankita says to her husband that Mannara is teasing her like this. To this, Jain replies that he is uninterested in hearing anything about this.

The two also get into an argument inside the kitchen area when Ankita asks him to leave her alone. Later, in the washroom area, Ankita is seen crying and praying to god to help her.

While Vicky is seen interacting with Ayesha about this issue, Ankita is seen talking to Isha. She breaks down and says that she has certain expectations from Vicky, but he is disappointing her. She says, “Game bohot acha khel raha hoga wo, (He must be playing the game well) but Vicky is zero giving emotional support.”

Vicky Jain asks Ankita Lokhande to announce their divorce

Later, the couple are seen sitting and talking to each other about this. Ankita tells her husband, “Aap honge perfect har cheez mein life mein, but isme aap sahi nahi ho. You are just not emotionally available for me, Vicky. Jo karna hain aap kariye, Manna Manna kariye.”

“(You might be perfect in everything you do in life, but not in this. Do whatever you want to do.)”

Vicky Jain says they are both adults and should try to solve their problems instead of creating them. He says that they are on a show and must behave accordingly.

He says, “Mera jo friend hain wo samjhega.. Unlogon se ayese hi karte ho taa ki mera baat bandh ho jaye. Aap badtameezi maat karo. I am not able to take it.”

“(My friends outside will understand this. You do that with me whenever you want me to stop talking to them. Don’t act stupid.)”

Ankita also says that their relationship has become toxic. She adds, “There was nothing between us when we entered, abhi bohot kuch ho gaya. Abhi need nahi lagti hain. Abhi feeling nahi hain we want each other or we have pyaar for each other. Tune create kiya. Meine bhi kiya, tune bhi kiya…)”

“(So much has happened. We don’t feel the need now. There’s no feeling left. I have done it… You have also done it).”

To this, he husband replies, “Yahi ghoshna kar dey. Divorce kar lenge hum. Bahar jaake toh kuch kar nahi payegi. Sab badal jayegi. Tu yahi karrta hain, tujhe pata nahi kaha kya karna hain.”

“(Announce it here that we will get divorce.. You won’t be able to do anything outside. This is your problem, you don’t know what to say where.)”

Vicky Jain also says that Ankita has already talked about it on Bigg Boss 17. While the Pavitra Rishta actress says that she had joked about it, Vicky says that he would be portrayed in the wrong light if he had joked about the same thing.

