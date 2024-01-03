Bigg Boss 17, Jan 2: Abhishek Kumar's mental condition out in open; check out nominated contestants of week

Tonight's (Jan 2, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery, with Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya getting into yet another ugly fight with each other. During the nomination process, the fight began, resulting in heavy commotion in the house.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar's fight

During the nomination process in Bigg Boss 17, Arun Mashettey decided to give up on his right to nominate as he didn't want to nominate Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Mannara Chopra. Munawar Faruqui pointed out that Arun is taking care of his boss (Vicky Jain) and thus not nominating him. Isha stated that everybody else is also thinking about their bosses, taunting Abhishek Kumar.

The Udaariyaan actor asked her why is she dragging him in the matter, and this resulted in a major fight between Abhishek and Isha wherein Isha told Abhishek that he was 'mental' and told him how he would break a TV and get beaten up by his father. Abhishek also retorted, stating that Isha's mother knows what her daughter really is. Isha continued saying, "Family week me thappad padege papa se". (You'll get slapped by your father in the Family week).

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya's boyfriend, Samarth Jurel, also jumped into the fight and said, "Baap ka gutterchap ladka" and "Baap ka mental ladka" which furthermore provoked him.

Samarth Jurel, in a conversation with Munawar Faruqui, revealed the name of the Doctor from whom Abhishek is seeking treatment for his mental health in Chandigarh.

Munawar Faruqui's suggestion to Abhishek Kumar

Abhishek spoke to Munawar about being triggered when called 'mental'. He hid the mike and told Munawar something in his ears that wasn't audible to the viewers. However, Munawar told him that things were being spoken behind his back and he should accept things and not run away from them. He revealed the conversation with Samarth to Kumar and requested him not to react to the information.

Faruqui told him that they were using it to trigger him because he was getting triggered. Munawar said that he should accept and own up to things, and that's when it will stop triggering him.

Nominated contestants of the week

After an interesting nomination procedure, the nominated contestants this week are Ayesha Khan, Aoora, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey.

