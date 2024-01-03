Bigg Boss 17, Jan 2: Ankita Lokhande on relationship with Vicky Jain, 'I'll take that decision after I go out'

In tonight's (2nd January 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17, the married couple of the show Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain had yet another massive fight. The couple is often said to be in a toxic relationship by netizens. And their recent fight only highlights the complexities in their relationship.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's argument

The episode of Bigg Boss 17 started with Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's fight wherein Ankita revealed feeling demotivated by her husband. In the afternoon time, when Ankita dressed up, Mannara Chopra and Isha Malviya discussed her looks while Vicky Jain was also present. Mannara mentioned Ankita looking hot while Jain stated that he only finds her cute. Ankita agitated with no appreciation from her husband stated that she knows that he is done with her.

She said, "Dusri ladkiyo se nazar hategi tab toh dekhega". (He's busy complementing other women).

Have a look at a recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Ankita Lokahnde further added that she had taken a decision. She said, "I will take the decision after I go out, you will know. And then I'll go to Bali." Vicky asked her to take the decision faster so that he could also go to Bali.

Ankita Lokhande expresses being taken for granted by Vicky Jain

In the morning, Vicky Jain appreciated Isha's fitness and the cartwheel that she did. Ankita went ahead to reveal a phase wherein she was a fitness freak. She mentioned going on walks and would often walk 8 to 12 kilometers per day. While Isha, Ayesha, and Mannara were listening to her story, interestingly, Vicky gestured stating that Lokhande was lying.

This left the Pavitra Rishta actress quite irked. She stated that her husband has been motivating another woman for her fitness but bringing her own wife down and not valuing her efforts. She also mentioned that Vicky wasn't in town when she used to go. Ankita felt angry and disappointed over Vicky trying to portray her as a lazy person.

While Ankita was angry, she, out of frustration, hit Jain with a pillow. During the heated argument, she also said, "Mai chali jaugi iski life sey."

What are your thoughts on Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokahnde's fights? Comment below.

