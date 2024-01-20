Bigg Boss 17, Jan 20: Ayesha Khan gets evicted after getting fewer votes from LIVE audience

Wildcard entrant Ayesha Khan got evicted from the Bigg Boss 17 house tonight. She got evicted after she got the lowest votes from the live audience after the roast. Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, and Isha Malviya are safe after Ayesha Khan’s exit. Ankita got emotional and bid a teary goodbye to the social media influencer.

Ayesha Khan gets evicted from Bigg Boss 17

Yesterday, the contestants performed a roasting task where they roasted their enemies inside the house as well as their friends. After the task, Bigg Boss announced the twist. He asked the special guests Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri to take their leave after an entertaining evening.

Then he announced that the live audience was not here only to enjoy the performance, but also they would decide the fate of the nominated contestants. The live audience placed their votes in the ballot boxes placed there. After this, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mahashettey placed the ballot boxes in the storeroom.

During this time, Munawar Faruqui is heard saying to Ayesha Khan that he is sorry for what he has done and he will always be sorry. Ayesha Khan says that it’s okay.

Next, Bigg Boss asks the nominated contestants to come on the stage and announces that Ayesha Khan has been eliminated. Ankita Lokhande tears up and hugs her. She hugs the other contestants and shakes hands with Munawar before she takes her leave.

The contestants were nominated for this week’s elimination after the house was divided between two teams in the torture task. Team A faced torture and it was their turn to torture Team B the next day. However, Team A hid the spices and other items ahead of their task resulting in the twist.

Bigg Boss gave Team A two options. They could either carry out the task after all hidden items are returned to them or they could directly nominate Team B members for that week’s elimination. They went for the second option.

With Ayesha Khan’s elimination from Bigg Boss 17, seven contestants are currently locked inside the house- Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mahashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui.

