Bigg Boss 17, Jan 20: Vicky Jain’s sister-in-law clarifies his mom’s remark on being against marriage to Ankita

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 20, 2024: Tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar has brought some clarity as well as confusion. The contestants' family members were invited on the show and host Salman Khan asked them some important questions to bring out the reality of the contestants. The family members were unaware that the contestants could see them on screen. Among the family members was Vicky Jain's sister-in-law, Reshu Jain.

Vicky Jain's sister-in-law on his mom's statements on being against marriage with Ankita Lokhande

Salman Khan asked Vicky Jain's sister-in-law, Reshu Jain, about the statements made by the Bigg Boss 17 contestant's mother after exiting the house. One of the many controversial statements she made was that their family was against Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's marriage.

Reshu Jain said, "This is not an arranged marriage, and it's an intercaste marriage." To this, Salman Khan asked what was wrong with that. She said that if they were not ready, then how would this marriage happen? The host agreed to this.

Reshu Jain, as well as Ankita's mom, who were sitting next to her, both looked confused and mentioned that they didn't know why she made that statement. She clarified that the family was more than happy to welcome Ankita Lokhande as the bahu.

To this, Ankita's mom added that Ankita's family went to Bilaspur for the roka ceremony, and everyone was very happy.

Next, Salman Khan also asked her about Vicky's mom's statement that Ankita is an investment and that Vicky has to take care of her financially. The host mentioned that it is the husband's responsibility to be able to take care of his wife's emotional and financial responsibilities. The actor also said that Ankita was doing well for herself anyway, as she is a successful actress.

He also mentioned that Ankita has been apologizing to her husband for the last few days and asking what her mistake was. Vicky's sister-in-law mentioned that it was not Ankita's mistake and would not have apologized if she had been in her place. Ankita's mom shared that her daughter is scared to lose the relationships in her life, and that's why she apologizes.

Reshu Jain said that it was a wrong statement, and she concluded, "Ye shaadi sabke pyaar and respect se hi huya hain. (Everyone agreed to the marriage)."

