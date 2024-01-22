Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: Abhishek Kumar cries inconsolably as Isha Malviya gets evicted; here's what happens next

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss Season 17, the nominated contestants were on the edge of their seats as one of them was supposed to get evicted. The three nominated inmates of this week were Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Isha Malviya. Salman Khan then leaves the contestants emotional by announcing the audience's decision.

Isha Malviya gets evicted

Salman Khan announces Isha Malviya's eviction and leaves everyone emotional. While Isha looks shocked, Salman wishes her luck for her future and tells her that she played well. Isha expresses her gratefulness for receiving an opportunity to be on the platform. Isha then starts saying goodbye to everyone and gets teary-eyed. Ankita then praises Isha and says, "You are very strong, I wish I could have been like."

Isha hugs Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui and latter tells Isha that this decision is surprising for him. As Isha was bidding goodbye to everyone, Abhishek Kumar was seen getting extremely emotional. Isha wishes Abhishek "congratulations" for reaching the finale. Munawar then tells Abhishek, "Roo mat bhai, jaane de usko. Aakhri baar mil raha hai isiliye roo raha hai kya. Milega bahar party mei."

Ankita cries as she hugs Isha. Abhishek Kumar breaks down as he bids adieu to Isha and apologizes to her. However, he cries inconsolably and Munawar tries to console him. Abhishek tells Munawar, "She doesn't want to go." Munawar teases him, "Tell Bigg Boss to send you instead of her."

Isha hugs Abhishek and both apologise to each other. Abhishek tells Isha that he never wished for her to go. Isha agrees with him and tells Abhishek, "I am sorry for everything. Abb humara chapter yehi close hota hai. Abb tuje bura nahi bolungi tu bhi mat bolna. All the very best, play well in your journey."

Isha then shares with Ankita Lokhande that she is hurt that she reached close to the finale week and has to go now. However, Abhishek cries continuously and Munawar tells him, "Don't get so affected. Why are you feeling so bad? You wanted her to take the trophy?"

Abhishek doesn't take Munawar's statement well and tells him, "Don't do Munawar, please. You said something outside as well. Don't say anything now. I will get fine." The Udaariyaan actor continues crying and Isha takes an exit from the house. Abhishek loses control and rushes to the washroom while apologizing to Isha. He locks himself in the washroom and cries his lungs out.

Munawar and Abhishek discuss Isha's elimination and the former says, "It's nice that the competition is gone." Abhishek shared that he never considered Isha as a competition. Munawar, Mannara Chopra, and Abhishek discuss how Isha was strong. Abhishek mentioned how Isha's father won't let her talk to her boyfriend Samarth Jurel. He stated how Isha's mother won't spare her as her mother is extremely strict about Isha's career.

Abhishek does this after Isha's exit

Later, when Isha Malviya's things arrive in the store room, Ankita Lokhande takes Isha's hairband. After Ankita and Vicky exit the storeroom, Abhishek steals Isha's hairband and hides it in his cabinet. Abhishek again gets emotional while talking to the camera. He shares that he is feeling bad as Isha is no longer a part of the show but also mentions that he doesn't love her. Abhishek mentions that he wanted her to be in the top 5 and gets teary.

