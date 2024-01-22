Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: Ankita Lokhande admits feeling scared to face mother-in-law: 'I will say sorry'

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship has been like an open book. From constant misunderstandings to arguments, the audience has witnessed several turbulences in the couple's married life. However, after the family week, Ankita and Vicky's relationship became a topic of discussion following Vicky's mother's statement.

For the uninformed, while talking to Pinkvilla, Vicky Jain's mother revealed being against his marriage with Ankita Lokhande. Salman Khan was also seen giving a piece of advice to Ankita's sister-in-law who had arrived in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Salman advised her to keep Vicky's mother away from people who speak against their family and Ankita-Vicky's relationship.

Ankita and Vicky talk about their differences:

In tonight's episode, Ankita and Vicky Jain were seen discussing the reasons why their relationship is turning sour and how they can work on it. The conversation started with Ankita sharing with Vicky that when they argued in their house, their arguments never reached their parents. She tells him that now that they are on Television everyone is discussing it. She states that she threw the 'chappal' at him in a fun way.

Vicky reminds Ankita of the time when she called him 'Ch***ya'. While Ankita denied it, Vicky reminded her how even her mother asked her to take care of her words. He explains to the Pavitra Rishta actress that the parents are affected by their behavior.

Advertisement

While the couple had a small misunderstanding in between their discussion, Ankita reminds Vicky of his mother's statement that she gave to the media of being against their marriage. Vicky justifies his mother's statement saying that the family was skeptical about the marriage in the start as they knew such things would happen.

Ankita Lokhande admits feeling scared to face her mother-in-law:

Ankita Lokhande then questions Vicky, "Aapko kya lagta hai, mei aapke ghar ke hisab se dhalli nahi? Maine kabhi dikhaya mei aisi hu. Samaj mei gayi, sab kuch kiya, pyaar se kiya, accept karke kiya, bohot dil se kiya. Kya mummy ko muje leke jaake naaz nahi hota tha?" (Do you think that I have not adjusted in your house? Have I ever shown that I am different? I went into society, I did everything with love, and accepted everything. Wasn't mummy proud of me?)"

As Ankita says this, Vicky tells her that she showed her involvement three times a year and she can't state that she did everything. However, Ankita asks Vicky whether he ever felt that she never accepted his family. Vicky reveals that the family accepted her because of her behavior and if they are now angry with her, it is because of her behavior.

Ankita agreed to Vicky's statement and said, "How will I face mummy? I just have this question now. She gave such big statements, I don't know how to face her. I don't know Vicky. Because she is so upset with me so I don't know what I will tell her. Literally, I am scared. I'm feeling this."

Vicky assures Ankita that everything will be fine once their relationship looks fine on Television. She admitted that her mistakes can't be undone but said, "I will say sorry to mummy and will tell her that I made a mistake."

More about today's weekend ka vaar episode:

In tonight's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Bollywood star Anil Kapoor graced the show to promote his upcoming film Fighter. The actor had a fun interaction with the contestants and also wished them luck for the finale week. Apart from Anil Kapoor, three contestants from the upcoming dance reality show, Dance Deewane, had also appeared on tonight's episode to promote their show. For the uninformed, Bigg Boss Season 17 is slated to happen on January 28.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 21: Abhishek Kumar cries inconsolably as Isha Malviya gets evicted; here's what happens next