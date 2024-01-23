Bigg Boss 17, Jan 22: Mannara Chopra on Munawar Faruqui's hypocrisy, ‘He doesn't have clarity in relationships’

Bigg Boss 17, January 22 episode: Like every year, tonight was a press conference night for the Bigg Boss finalists. Currently, the contestants who have managed to reach the finale of the show are Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, and Mannara Chopra. These six finalists answered several questions from the media related to their journey in the show and the remarks passed by them.

Munawar Faruqui reacts to being called 'dual-faced':

In the press conference, Munawar Faruqui was asked a question regarding being double-faced as earlier he tried reconciling his friendship with Mannara Chopra but pretended in front of others that Mannara wanted to mend their friendship. Munawar then spoke about a conversation he had with Mannara and stated, "In that conversation, I wanted to walk away 2-3 times and even stood up to go but Mannara stopped me."

Munawar continued, "So the word that you said, I wasn't trying to do that. I clearly told Mannara that things can be normal between us and it was just that. There was nothing about being dual-faced."

Mannara Chopra calls Munawar 'dual-faced':

However, when Mannara Chopra was asked about her opinion on Munawar's answer, she said, "The word that you used dual-faced, I have seen a dual-face of him in conversations and in this house too. There were many contestants with whom he sat for 8 hours to talk."

She continued, "On the show, he told me many times 'Mannara you are the one who understands me the most'." Munawar interrupts Mannara and clarifies that he told this to her in the fourth or fifth week. Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Vicky Jain laugh hearing this.

Mannara explains that if Munawar wanted to solve their differences, he shouldn't have said to keep things 'normal' as they were close friends once. She adds, "He has the energy to talk to other people." Mannara shares how a different narrative is getting portrayed due to which she looks desperate. Munawar blamed Munawar for not giving closure in conversations.

Munawar then claps back at Mannara by reminding her of the things she told him and how she called him 'undeserving.' Munawar and Mannara then get into an argument. The actress then questions Munawar whether she was special to him as a friend or not. Munawar states, "I have clearly said that get over me."

Listening to this, Mannara says, "This was your hypocrisy. You should have told this to someone else who came on the show with a narrative for you." Munawar quickly replies saying how Mannara is bothered that he didn't say this to Ayesha Khan.

Mannara says, "Of course. You should speak up when things are right and wrong but you don't say. This is your clarity. Relationships mei clarity nahi hai (You don't have clarity in relationships)."

For the uninformed, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui started as good friends on the show. However, their friendship fickled after Ayesha Khan's entry. The two then turned loggerheads with each other and were constantly seen clashing.

Bigg Boss Season 17 grand finale, led by Salman Khan, is slated to happen on January 28. The grand finale episode will be 6 hours long and will air from 6 pm to 12 am.

