Bigg Boss 17, Jan 23: Ankita Lokhande cries inconsolably as husband Vicky Jain gets evicted in finale week

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 23: Bigg Boss 17 has been a season of unexpected situations, arguments, biases, shocking wild card entries, and much more. After crossing all the challenges, overcoming obstacles, and winning the hearts of the audience, only six contestants- Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra managed to reach the finale week. While audiences expected them to be the top six finalists, Bigg Boss added a twist to the story, which left the contestants and audiences in shock.

Vicky Jain gets evicted

While the top six contestants were having a great time, Bigg Boss asked them to come to the activity area. Before beginning the task, Bigg Boss heaped praises on the top six contestants and admitted that he was biased towards them. From recalling Mannara Chopra-Munawar Faruqui's confession room camaraderie to praising Arun Mahshettey's accent and game, Bigg Boss complimented all of them.

The top six contestants also thanked Bigg Boss for the opportunity. Bigg Boss then disclosed that one contestant would have to leave the show ahead of the show's finale, and the season would have the top 5 finalists. An activity was arranged where contestants had to come forward and open the letter which had the decision. First, Abhishek Kumar came forward and jumped with joy as his letter had 'finalist' written.

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were called together, and both became finalists. Arun Mahshettey, Ankita Lokhande, and Vicky Jain were called together. While Arun and Ankita became the finalists, Vicky's letter had 'evicted' written. Bigg Boss praised Vicky's journey, and he then bid goodbye to all the contestants.

Advertisement

Ankita Lokhande breaks down

As she bid adieu to Vicky, Ankita Lokhande bursts into tears and cries inconsolably. Vicky tried consoling her, but she hugged him and kept crying. She then warned Vicky not to party alone after exiting the show and asked him to wait for her. Ankita continued crying as Bigg Boss asked him to exit the house. All the contestants praised Vicky for his game, and Mannara and Munawar also got teary-eyed.

However, Ankita could not let go of Vicky and hugged him as she cried. After Bigg Boss's second announcement, Vicky walked out of the house.

Bigg Boss congratulated the top five finalists - Ankita Lokhande, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. Later, while talking to her co-contestants, Ankita broke down again. Abhishek consoled Ankita, saying she should be proud of Vicky as he survived in the house without any fan following.

Abhishek explains how Isha Malviya also had a fan following, but still, she got evicted, and Vicky survived. Munawar also mentions that Vicky received votes during the live audience voting, and instead of him, Ayesha Khan was evicted.

Ankita gets emotional and says, "I think he deserved more than me. He had to take the negativity because of me, and I feel bad for that." She explains that she couldn't control her emotions, and thus, Vicky's image was in a bad light. She then quips how Vicky must be happy as he will be partying alone.

Later, Ankita was seen crying alone while sitting near the washroom area. Before sleeping, Ankita broke down again, remembering Vicky and her mother. Mannara Chopra was seen consoling her.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down in tears on being linked with Vicky Jain; says she's uncomfortable