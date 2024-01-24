Bigg Boss 17, Jan 23: Munawar Faruqui reveals feeling 'uncomfortable' when Mannara Chopra kissed him

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 23: On January 28, the controversial reality show, Bigg Boss Season 17 will have its winner. The audience can't keep calm and are rooting for their favorite contestants. With a few days ahead of the grand finale of the show, the top five finalists -Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Arun Mashettey, and Mannara Chopra were trying to mend their differences in tonight's episode.

Mannara Chopra's emotional breakdown

In tonight's episode, Mannara Chopra suffered an emotional breakdown as a result of the media conference. She shared with her co-contestants that she never knew her intention would hurt Ankita Lokhande. Mannara even told them that it was hard for her to forget about the press conference and ignore the allegations made against her.

Due to this Mannara's behavior changed towards everyone for some time. While Ankita was discussing this with Munawar, he went on to disclose an incident that happened during the Diwali dance.

Mannara Chopra kissed Munawar Faruqui

Munawar Faruqui shared with Ankita that he had been conscious about Mannara's image since the beginning of the show. He went on to say that he didn't say this to anyone about what happened during the Diwali dance. Talking about Mannara, Munawar then gestured to kiss with his hand on his cheeks (which implies that Mannara kissed him). Ankita then revealed that she didn't see this.

Munawar continued, "I got uncomfortable because I have always maintained a line." Ankita asks Munawar if Mannara really kissed him and he nods 'yes'. He added, "I don't want to say this to her because it will be awkward for her."

Ankita Lokhande then shares with Munawar that Mannara has feelings for him. Munawar explains how he wanted to protect Mannara and she even wiped his cheeks after kissing him.

Talking about the Diwali night, he went on to add, "When we were sitting on the sofa in the night, she mentioned 2-3 times 'Dance was nice' and asked me 'You had fun while dancing' so I said yes it was fun." Munawar disclosed that Mannara gave him a look and called him 'khadoos' (rude). He shared that Mannara understood that he was not willing to talk about it. Munawar says, "As a man, I saw it."

After listening to Munawar, Ankita mentions how Salman Khan also told Mannara that she likes Munawar and he said this because the audience can also see it. Ankita also called Mannara 'possessive.'

