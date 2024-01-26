Bigg Boss 17, Jan 25: Abhishek Kumar claims Munawar Faruqui was behind Mannara Chopra; here's why he says THIS

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 25: Bigg Boss Season 17 fans are incredibly excited to watch the grand finale of the controversial reality show scheduled for January 28. Ahead of the big day, Bigg Boss is treating the top five finalists of the show by showing them a glimpse of their journey in the show. While Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey watched their video in yesterday's episode, Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's journey was shown today.

Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra?

Bigg Boss called Mannara Chopra and showed her a heartwarming video of her journey. Mannara was highly excited to witness the live audience's love and to watch the video of her journey. After this, when she returned to the room, everyone asked her how she felt after watching the video. Ankita Lokhande hugged Mannara as she shared her experience with the contestants.

Mannara then tells Munawar Faruqui, "Mei tere liye toh bohot emotional ho gayi (I got emotional for you)." She continued how her moments with Munawar were also shown. Abhishek Kumar then asks Mannara, "Were they romantic moments?" Mannara denied saying that they were fun moments.

She then expressed her emotions and said, "Joh hum deeply yaha pe feel karte hai na matlab voh alag dikhta hai. Joh deep andar hota hai voh alag hai, voh jazbaat alag hai (Whatever we feel looks very different)."

Advertisement

Abhishek Kumar then reveals something about Munawar Faruqui and tells Mannara, "Isne (Munawar) bohot try maari hai starting mei aap pe. Jab aap patt gaye, jab aap iske piche piche ho gaye tab yeh nikal liya (Munawar tried a lot on you initially. When you were convinced and you came behind him, he went away)."

Mannara doesn't answer or react to Abhishek's statement, whereas Ankita smiles. Mannara then informs everyone that Munawar told Ayesha that he doesn't talk much to Mannara. Munawar then interrupts and starts talking to Abhishek. Mannara then teases Munawar and says, "Abb nahi sunega ye (Now he won't listen)."

More about tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17:

After Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui's journey was shown. Later, before sleeping, Mannara and Ankita had a heart-to-heart conversation about their journey in the house. Ankita expresses her concern regarding her husband, Vicky Jain, and his family being portrayed in a negative light. Mannara comforts and apologizes to her for saying bad things throughout the season.

Towards the end of the episode, filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty was seen inside Bigg Boss's house. In tomorrow's episode, one of the top five finalists will get an opportunity to participate in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

To get regular and latest updates about Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17, Jan 24: Ankita Lokhande wishes to check her house’s CCTV recording; is it because of Vicky Jain?