Bigg Boss 17, Jan 3: Abhishek Kumar slaps Samarth Jurel and apologizes later; BB to take call on same later

Tonight's (Jan 3, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite fiery. Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, and Isha Malviya got into a massive fight wherein, yet again, the duo brought in their past and revealed many details about the same. Amidst the fight, Abhishek loses his cool and slaps Samarth Jurel.

Abhishek Kumar loses his cool against Samarth Jurel

In the episode of Bigg Boss 17, Abhishek Kumar was seen having a fight with Isha Malviya wherein Samarth Jurel also joined the fight. Samarth continued to poke and instigate Kumar while he informed Bigg Boss that he was being instigated by no means and that he might lose his cool.

While fighting, Samarth puts a blanket on Abhishek and later also puts a tissue in Kumar's mouth; irked by this, Abhishek turns around to slap Jurel, leading to a revolt from almost all the contestants.

Have a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 17

Munawar Faruqui put up a balanced stance and told Samarth he got what he was asking for. Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, and Isha Malviya announced that they don't feel safe inside the house with Abhishek being a part of the house.

Advertisement

Bigg Boss to decide on Abhishek Kumar's punishment

After the slapping incident, Bigg Boss called Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey into the confession room and asked them about their opinion on the incident. The trio highly opposed Abhishek's behavior and stated that he gets overboard while fighting. They also mentioned that he instigates and charges toward the opponent to grab eyeballs, so he is discussed during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Bigg Boss revealed to them that minutes before raising his hand on Jurel, Abhishek announced to the camera that he was being instigated and could get physical. He also mentioned that there have been a lot of rule breaks in the house this week, and the team has been noting everything and will make the decision at the right time.

Later, after realizing the gravity of his action, Abhishek was seen apologizing to Samarth with folded hands.



ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Chetna Singh supports Abhishek Kumar; opines on mental health being mocked on national TV