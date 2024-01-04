Bigg Boss 17, Jan 4: Samarth Jurel slams Isha Malviya as she sides with Abhishek Kumar; 'Tu kisiki nahi hai'

Tonight's (Jan 4, 2024) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was filled with many fights, arguments, and fewer lighter moments. The episode started with a major confrontation between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, which left the former quite upset. The Zid actress was seen evaluating the show after the fight.

The episode also had a significant fight between love birds Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

Samarth Jurel hurt with Isha Malviya sympathizing with Abhishek Kumar

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Isha tries to comfort Mannara by telling her that Munawar is a zero and she doesn't trust him one bit. Samarth heard this and was leaving the room. That's when Isha stated that Samarth would go and inform Munawar of the same, as they've become friends. This irked Samarth, who confronted Isha for her statement. He mentioned that he hasn't been sitting with Munawar and is not friends with him.

Isha and Samarth's fight escalated when Samarth pointed out that Isha poked him. Isha retorted, stating that he is the one who's best at poking others. She makes him remember the way he poked Abhishek Kumar and made him cry.

Disappointed with the statement, Samarth told Isha, "Tu Kisiki nahi hai." (You're not loyal to anyone.) He stated that she is siding with Abhishek and should be with him instead as she is feeling bad for him. Samarth also added that he feels Isha is feeling love for Abhishek all over again.

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's fight

Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya had a disagreement when Isha gave priority to Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain despite her boyfriend, Samarth Jurel. Isha removed Samarth from the captaincy race and gave preference to Ankita and Vicky. She mentioned that she owed one to Ankita and Vicky and thus had to take the decision.

She stated that Ankita took a step back and gave her the captaincy earlier; thus, she owed it to her. Samarth retaliated, stating that she should have at least decided for him and Ankita. However, Isha told him that she didn't have any answers to his questions, and she did what she felt was right.

Isha Malviya promises to not pacify Samarth Jurel

Isha stated that Samarth hurt her immensely with his words, and she would not return to him and wouldn't initiate a conversation. Meanwhile, Samarth looked visibly hurt and left the room.

The next morning, Samarth and Isha had an indirect argument over house duties. Isha and Samarth were supposed to wash dishes. However, Isha washed all the utensils on her own. When Ankita required one utensil to be washed, she asked Isha to wash it. Isha retorted, stating that she should ask Samarth to wash as she had done all the washing alone before. Samarth stated that it shouldn't be the way of doing house duties, and he should've called when Isha was washing the dishes.

The altercation reached another level with an argument between Munawar Faruqui and Samarth Jurel. The duo abused each other while Ankita Lokhande asked Samarth not to behave rudely.

Apart from the fights, Munawar, Vicky, and Samarth had a fun conversation wherein the rapper-comedian told Jurel that he was happy as Abhishek raised his hand to him.

