Bigg Boss 17, Jan 5: Mannara Chopra talks about Munawar Faruqui, says 'I hate him, I don't want him to win'

Bigg Boss 17 has taken a dramatic turn. The dynamics between the contestants are changing considerably. After a major crack between Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's friendship, the Jan 4, 2024, episode of Bigg Boss 17 had many fights between good friends on the show, namely Munawar Faruqui-Ayesha Khan, Samarth Jurel-Isha Malviya and also Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain.

One of the major fights and confrontations happened between Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui.

Mannara Chopra expressed hatred for Muanwar Faruqui

Mannara Chopra had a difficult time accepting the fact that Munawar Faruqui, yet again, didn't prioritize her in the captaincy task. Last week, Munawar influenced Abhishek Kumar to not let Mannara be the captain of the house, owing to which Aoora won the captaincy task. This week, Mannara thought Munawar would mend his ways and might give her a chance.

However, when she learned from Isha Malviya that Munawar didn't even propose her name once for the captaincy, she was extremely affected.

Mannara expressed her hurt and stated that she hates Munawar. She said, "I hate him, and I don't want him to win the show". She also abused Faruqui, which was beeped on the show. She also revealed that she would be happy if Ankita, Vicky, Isha, or Samarth won the show, but she definitely doesn't want Faruqui to lift the winner's trophy.

Munawar Faruqui retorted to Mannara Chopra's statement

Munawar gave it back to Mannara and told her that he wanted two things from the task: one was to make sure Ankita Lokhande became the captain, and the second was to not let Samarth Jurel become the captain and he did the same in the task. He mentioned that she shouldn't have a problem with his choice as he is not her first priority, and similarly, she is not his priority.

Abhishek Kumar tried to reason to Mannara Chopra that she shouldn't have questions from Faruqui but should question Isha for not prioritizing her in the task. Mannara revealed that she doesn't expect anything from Isha and understands that Isha is closer to Samarth, Ankita, and Vicky than she is.

