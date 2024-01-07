Bigg Boss 17, Jan 6: Salman Khan brings Abhishek Kumar back after Ankita Lokhande evicts him; schools inmates

Bigg Boss 17, Jan 6, 2024: Tonight's Bigg Boss 17 episode left the audience on the edge of their seats as the most unexpected decision was made. The discussion about Abhishek Kumar's argument with Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel has been doing the rounds since a week after their massive dispute. As Bigg Boss mentioned that a decision against Abhishek would be taken, Ankita Lokhande was given the authority to decide on the matter.

Ankita Lokhande decides to evict Abhishek Kumar:

Before Ankita Lokhande took the major decision to evict Abhishek Kumar, another fight was unleashed between Isha and Abhishek. While Ankita was making Abhishek do some chores as he was playing her 'gulam', Isha mocked Abhishek for saying his patent line 'bol diya na toh' constantly. Abhishek and Munawar were having a fun conversation, and Isha interfered by teasing Abhishek. This led to a major argument.

Amidst this, Ankita and Munawar Faruqui were seen discussing how Isha was the one who provoked Abhishek, and so the fight happened. Later, Bigg Boss tells the contestants that all are waiting for a decision against Abhishek. He tells them that instead of waiting for Weekend Ka Vaar, he wants house captain Ankita Lokhande to decide on the matter.

Considering physical violence, Ankita decides to evict Abhishek. Abhishek gets upset and apologizes to Bigg Boss for his actions. However, he gets evicted, and all the contestants, including Samarth Jurel, get emotional. Ankita, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, and Ayesha Khan cry as Abhishek's journey ends abruptly.

Salman Khan brings Abhishek back:

Later, Salman Khan schools each and every contestant for blindly supporting Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya for their actions and not thinking neutrally. The host then explains to the inmates by giving them hypothetical scenarios of how they would have reacted if they had been poked to this extent. Many justified Samarth Jurel's poking by mentioning how Abhishek used to use cuss words and derogatory language.

However, Salman Khan explained to the contestants that Abhishek slapping Samarth was his reflex action. Salman did clarify that Abhishek did wrong and violated a major rule by using physical violence. However, he disclosed that Samarth, too, did wrong by provoking him so much. Salman slammed all the contestants for not stopping Samarth even once when he was constantly poking Abhishek.

Salman then asked the inmates who would want to give Abhishek a chance and see him back in the house. While Isha and Samarth's votes were not counted, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Aoora, and Ayesha Khan voted in support of Abhishek. Salman even hinted to the contestants that Samarth and Abhishek's fight has been receiving massive attention in the outside world.

He told the contestants, "I will tell you one thing. I'm not supposed to say this, but I will tell you one thing. Jab Abhishek ne Samarth ko thappad maara na toh voh na ek aisa hogaya ki 'Maar saale ko'. Voh jab hero jab pitta hai na end mei. Villain maar rha hai, yeh hogaya voh hogaya aur fir jab hero uthh ke maarta hai villain ko tab joh seeti padti hai na voh seetiyan padi hai." (When Abhishek slapped Samarth so everyone felt like 'Slap him.' When the villain keeps hitting and troubling the hero and when the hero hits the villain and the audiences cheer, that has happened)."

Thus, Salman asked Abhishek to reenter the Bigg Boss house. Isha, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, and Samarth were unhappy with the decision for Abhishek to reenter the show. Ayesha and Munawar get happy seeing him back in the house.

