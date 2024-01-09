Bigg Boss 17, Jan 9: Nominations unfold; Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, and others get nominated

Today's (Jan 9) episode of Bigg Boss 17 was quite entertaining and exciting as the contestants were asked to gather for a new nomination task. The master of the controversial house asked the housemates to wear a special costume before engaging in the task. Later, the inmates were called to the activity area for the much-awaited nomination process.

Bigg Boss announces 'black and white' nomination process

This week, the master of the house introduced a unique theme for the nomination task. All the contestants wearing white costumes were welcomed in the activity task, where they were given individual podiums. According to the instructions, Ankita Lokhande, being the captain of the house, was safe from nominations.

The process allowed her to call housemates' names one by one, and the contestant and other inmates had the opportunity to press the buzzer if they wanted to nominate the mentioned contestant. If he or she received three or more than three buzzers, the housemate was nominated accordingly.

Watch the Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Nominated contestants of this week

Many contestants were nominated this week. While a few participated in the task respectfully, others were seen arguing and attacking each other verbally. This week, Munawar Faruqui, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Arun Mashettey and Samarth Jurel.

Ayesha Khan was nominated by every contestant except Abhishek Kumar. Since Ankita was the captain of the house, she could not nominate anyone, and no one could take her name. Most housemates expressed that Ayesha did not have clarity and looked weak in the game.

Further, Ankita Lokhande expressed disappointment in Munawar Faruqui as he did not press the buzzer for Abhishek Kumar despite regretting the decision of his re-entry. However, the Udaariyaan actor was nominated by Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, and Vicky Jain.

On the other hand, Mannara Chopra felt bad when Vicky Jain showed up as one of the contestants to nominate her. He explained that she did not support Abhishek’s nomination. Further, Isha Malviya also argued with the Zid actress on the same.

