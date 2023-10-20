Bigg Boss 17: Jasmin Bhasin roots for Vicky Jain, calls him ‘the best’- See here

Bigg Boss 17 has been garnering a lot of headlines due to its interesting mix of contestants. While most of them have been putting their best foot forward to be seen in the game, Vicky Jain who has stepped into the house with wife Ankita Lokhande is standing out among the rest. He has been actively participating in every conversation and argument that has been transpiring inside the luxurious house. Now, former Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin has also lauded Vicky’s genuine display inside the Bigg Boss house.

Jasmin Bhasin cheers for Vicky Jain’s gameplay in Bigg Boss 17

Taking to her Instagram stories, Jasmin Bhasin posted a picture of her TV screen showing Vicky Jain sitting on a sofa inside the glass-walled house. The text reading ‘Gyaani Baba’ is also appearing alongside Vicky’s shot. Atop the picture, Jasmin wrote, “Vicky bhaiya you are best @jainvick.”

Take a look at Jasmin Bhasin’s Instagram story:

Jasmin Bhasin’s journey on Bigg Boss 14

Jasmin Bhasin entered the Bigg Boss 14 house with big names like Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Kavita Kaushik and many more. During her stint on the show, the actress locked horns with Rubina on varied issues. The rivalry between the two prominent TV stars became a talking point at the time. Apart from her equation with the Choti Bahu actress, Jasmin grabbed eyeballs for her love affair with Aly Goni who entered as a wildcard in Bigg Boss 14. The duo is currently going strong in their relationship.

About Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 has opened on a positive note. While it is still to be seen how the show will turn out to be in the coming time, the housemates have already begun creating a stir on social media. Some of the famous personalities who agreed to be a part of this season are Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Mannara Chopra, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Jigna Vora, Rinku Dhawan, Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. Salman Khan has returned as the host of the show for the 15th time. Bigg Boss 17 airs every Monday to Friday at 10 pm on ColorsTV and JioCinema. On weekends, it runs from 9 pm.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Ishita Ganguly chose to support Sreejita De over Tina Datta for Bigg Boss 16