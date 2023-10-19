Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora addresses her controversial case in press conference; reveals being upset with media

Makers of Bigg Boss 17 are not leaving any stone unturned in making the season more exciting and intriguing. There are many novelties like an Archive Room, and Therapy Room among others which have surely surged the interest and curiosity among the viewers. Now the makers did something unique again by arranging a press conference for a single contestant Jigna Vora. Usually, the press conference is arranged during the finale week. But, for a change, the makers brought this twist to create a strong buzz.

Jigna Vora addresses the media in Bigg Boss 17

During a special press conference organized by the creators of Bigg Boss 17, the roles reversed as Jigna found herself on the opposite side of the table. Jigna has been a crime reporter for years and it is probably the first time that she openly addressed the controversy. Jigna was very fiery in her answers as she replied to the media professionals. She poured her heart out and spoke at length about how the incident changed her outlook. When questioned about showcasing her connections with high-profile individuals, Jigna confidently responded to the reporter, "Sabke contacts hote hai, aapke nahi hai? (Everybody in media has contacts, don't you have?).

Take a look at Bigg Boss 17's new promo

When inquired about her feelings towards the media, Jigna Vora expressed her discontent, highlighting her disappointment as someone who belonged to the media herself and didn't receive the support she needed from them. Frequently, she faced allegations of compromising while reporting significant stories. She recounted an incident where a female editor had made similar claims, citing their shared gender. Subsequently, she revealed that the case had a profound impact on her, leading her to become more cautious about placing trust in others.

While Jigna answered the fiery questions thrown at her with calm and composure, the contestants inside the house witnessed the session on the TV screens. Some of the contestants like Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande were visibly overwhelmed.

Jigna Vora's journey in Bigg Boss 17 so far

Jigna exudes a strong personality, consistently expressing her views throughout her journey. While she had a heated exchange with Ankita Lokhande, she promptly acknowledged her mistake and offered an apology. In addition, she held differing opinions from Soniya Bansal and Khanzaadi. Notably, Jigna Vora opted to stay in the Dimaag Room.

