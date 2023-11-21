Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora exposes son's engineering college snub due to THIS reason

Bigg Boss 17 had one of the most shocking evictions of the season with Navid Sole being eliminated. Yesterday's (November 20, 2023) episode of the show was filled with a lot of emotions with the unexpected elimination. Former journalist Jigna Vora and actress Rinku Dhawan were also named at the bottom by the Dimag room members. This made Jigna extremely emotional.

Later, in the episode, Jigna was seen sharing details about her life after the controversial case that she was dragged into.

Jigna Vora reveals her son faced many ordeals because of her past

In a conversation with Rinku Dhawan and Aishwarya Sharma, Jigna Vora revealed how cruel the world behaved when she was at her lowest after being wrongly convicted in a case. She mentioned that her son was denied admission to engineering colleges in Mumbai and thus had to change his fields.

She said, "Isse acha hai woh dur hi rahe. Ek hi ladka hai yaar, soch kaise bheja hoga? Lekin mai nahi chahti idhar usko risk rahe. Usko job nahi milti thi kyuki murderer ka ladka hai. Mumbai mey engineering mey admission nahi mila, usko hotel management karna padha, Pune jaakar.

(It's better that he stays away. I have only one son, imagine how I would have sent him far away from me. I don't want any risk for him here. He wasn't getting jobs because people used to think that he was a murderer's son. He didn't get admission to an engineering college in Mumbai. He had to pursue Hotel Management in Pune.)

Take a look at a clip from yesterday's episode

She added, "Meko job nahi mili magar dating ke liye, to sleep with me hundreds of men were ready. Job dene ke liye koi bhi ready nahi hai. Job dene ke liye, izzat dene ke liye koi ready nahi hai kyuki meri vulnerbrility ka tum faayda utha rahe ho? Har aadmi, usko chaiyye ke strong woman uske neeche, bistar mey hi rahe".

(I also didn't get a job but people were ready to go on dates with me and spend nights with me. Nobody was ready to offer me a job and respect, they wanted to take advantage of my vulnerability. Every man wants a strong woman under her on his bed.)

In the initial episodes of Bigg Boss 17, a press conference was held especially for Jigna Vora's case wherein she spilled many details about the case. The co-contestants applauded her for her strength and straightforward answers to the press.

