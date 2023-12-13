Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi discusses Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's argument; says THIS to former
Kamya Panjabi, who keeps expressing her opinions on Bigg Boss 17 contestants, opened up about the clash between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel over the latter's involvement with Mannara Chopra.
Bigg Boss 17 is attracting more and more attention with each passing episode. Be it nomination tasks or personal grudges, the fights between contestants keep the audience glued to the screens. In the past episode, Isha Malviya showed concern over Samarth Jurel passing compliments to Mannara Chopra and not to her. She apparently confessed to feeling jealous and considers her feelings as genuine as Samarth is her boyfriend.
Kamya Panjabi shares her thoughts on Isha Malviya
Like many other viewers, television actress Kamya Panjabi keeps dropping her opinions on Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. This time, taking to X (earlier Twitter), Kamya opened up about her opinions on Isha Malviya talking to Samarth Jurel about Mannara Chopra.
Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Dint Isha start the topic of chintu n Mannara? Dint Ankita say samarth bhi Mannara se baat marta hai? Why did she flip in front of her bf saying i dont remember? This track of Chintu Mannara that isha is trying to develop is a total flop! #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV.”
Have a look at her tweet:
For the uninitiated, before sorting out the issue with Samarth Jurel, Isha sat down with Ankita Lokhande and Vivek Jain to discuss the same.
Kamya Panjabi praises Munawar Faruqui
In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui performed a stand-up comedy act and sarcastically targeted the other contestants. Praising the same, Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Ek Artist ke liye uski audience sabse jyada zaroori hoti hai… welldone Munawar u definitely earned people in this house, you are super talented, enjoyed ur standup. Ofcourse Ghar walon ka gesture was all heart too. #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV.”
Look at the tweet below
About Bigg Boss 17
Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is a controversial reality show that tends to bring out the real and genuine personality of its contestants. Following the eviction of Sana Raees Khan this season, Aoora has entered the house as a wild card entry. The latter is said to be one of the biggest K-pop sensations in India. This week, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt are nominated.
For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma's SAVAGE reply to Vicky Jain has Rakhi Sawant & Yashraj Mukhate connection
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more