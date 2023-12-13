Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi discusses Isha Malviya-Samarth Jurel's argument; says THIS to former

Kamya Panjabi, who keeps expressing her opinions on Bigg Boss 17 contestants, opened up about the clash between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel over the latter's involvement with Mannara Chopra.

Published on Dec 13, 2023   |  04:27 PM IST  |  3.1K
Bigg Boss 17 is attracting more and more attention with each passing episode. Be it nomination tasks or personal grudges, the fights between contestants keep the audience glued to the screens. In the past episode, Isha Malviya showed concern over Samarth Jurel passing compliments to Mannara Chopra and not to her. She apparently confessed to feeling jealous and considers her feelings as genuine as Samarth is her boyfriend. 

Kamya Panjabi shares her thoughts on Isha Malviya

Like many other viewers, television actress Kamya Panjabi keeps dropping her opinions on Bigg Boss 17 and its contestants. This time, taking to X (earlier Twitter), Kamya opened up about her opinions on Isha Malviya talking to Samarth Jurel about Mannara Chopra

Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Dint Isha start the topic of chintu n Mannara? Dint Ankita say samarth bhi Mannara se baat marta hai? Why did she flip in front of her bf saying i dont remember? This track of Chintu Mannara that isha is trying to develop is a total flop! #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV.” 

Have a look at her tweet:

For the uninitiated, before sorting out the issue with Samarth Jurel, Isha sat down with Ankita Lokhande and Vivek Jain to discuss the same.

Kamya Panjabi praises Munawar Faruqui

In yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 17, Munawar Faruqui performed a stand-up comedy act and sarcastically targeted the other contestants. Praising the same, Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Ek Artist ke liye uski audience sabse jyada zaroori hoti hai… welldone Munawar u definitely earned people in this house, you are super talented, enjoyed ur standup. Ofcourse Ghar walon ka gesture was all heart too. #BiggBoss17 @ColorsTV.”

Look at the tweet below

About Bigg Boss 17

Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 17 is a controversial reality show that tends to bring out the real and genuine personality of its contestants. Following the eviction of Sana Raees Khan this season, Aoora has entered the house as a wild card entry. The latter is said to be one of the biggest K-pop sensations in India. This week, Khanzaadi, Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, and Neil Bhatt are nominated.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

Latest Articles