Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi feels Munawar Faruqui got trapped; discusses Ankita Lokhande’s chat with doctor

Despite being a controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 17 is one of the most popular shows among the Indian audience. In yesterday's episode, Munawar Faruqui, the first captain of the house, was called to the archive room. After listening to a clip of Ankita Lokhande and her doctor, he concluded that the actress seems to seek outside information and taking undue advantage of the treatment being provided to her.

Kamya Panjabi on Munawar Faruqui's behavior over Ankita Lokhande's conversation with her doctor

Like many other viewers and loyal fans, Kamya Panjabi keeps expressing her thoughts and opinions about the contestants who participated in this season. This shows her that the actress takes immense interest in watching Bigg Boss 17 and showing up with her views.

This time, Kamya Panjabi expressed her thoughts about Munawar Faruqui’s behavior towards Ankita Lokhande in the last episode.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Kamya wrote, “Munawar phass gaya #BiggBoss ke jaal meh. he excatly did what he wanted him to do…karna toh munawar bhi yahi chahta tha, dont know why he wasted time in asking Rinku n Ankita ki kya karu n all.Munawar agar akele meh baat kar leta toh bada bann jaata for sure #BB17 @ColorsTV.”

Look at the tweet here:

Besides this, Kamya Panjabi also tweeted highlighting the statement said by Ankita Lokhande to her doctor. For the uninitiated, Munawar consistently emphasized the fact that the Pavitra Rishta actress discussed someone's fanbase with the doctor who arrived for her treatment.

Clearing out the air, Kamya Panjabi wrote, “Bigg Boss ka fan base bohot bada hai. That was the line. #BB17 @ColorsTV.” Further, sharing her opinions on Ankita and Vicky’s treatment aspects, she posted, “Is it unfair for others? Yes it is but is it the contestant’s fault jinko yeh treatment di jaa rahi hai? NO It was their condition n demand to be a part of this show which the makers agreed…baakiyon ko bhi maang lena chahiye tha na ya mil jaata ya darwaza dikha diya jata #BB17.”

Here are the tweets:

Munawar Faruqui listens to Ankita Lokhande’s clip

For the treatment of her scalp, Ankita Lokhande sees a doctor on a regular interval of time. In a past episode, Munawar was made to listen to an audio clip that had the actresses’ conversation with the doctor. Ankita asked her if she saw the episode when her mother came on the show. Besides this, the Pavitra Rishta fame also asked the doctor how she was looking and later discussed the Bigg Boss fan base.

Landing a reply, the doctor informed her that she would get busy after the show ended. After hearing the audio, Munawar Faruqui felt that she was taking undue advantage of the treatment provided to her.

Munawar Faruqui and others decide to stop Ankita Lokhande's treatment

Speaking of the aftermath, Munawar initially went to Ankita and took her advice without taking her name or opening up about the incident. Later, he revealed the same to other contestants, and everyone agreed to stop her treatment.

Meanwhile, they agreed to continue with Vicky Jain’s medical treatment but wanted a person from the Bigg Boss team to be present with them. On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande consistently questioned why Munawar dragged Vicky’s name if he had nothing to do with the entire issue.

