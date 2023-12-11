Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi shares thoughts on Munawar Faruqui's bond with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande
Kamya Panjabi, who has been vocal about her thoughts on Bigg Boss 17 contestants, shared her thoughts about Munawar Faruqui's behavior with Ankita Lokhande and bond with Mannara Chopra.
The changing tracks in the house are contributing to the interesting factors of Bigg Boss 17. Lately, Munawar Faruqui has been in a dilemma regarding his bond with Mannara Chopra. At the same time, his equation with Ankita Lokhande has turned in a different direction. Meanwhile, Kamya Panjabi shared her thoughts on the same. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the television actress dropped her views on their bond.
Kamya Panjabi feels Munawar Faruqui is ‘babysitting’
Whether it is about participating in the show or watching it, Kamya Panjabi has shown herself to be a big fan of Bigg Boss owing to her consistent tweets during the current season. She keeps dropping her opinions on the contestants and the respective moves that they plan. Now, Kamya Panjabi has again opened up about Munawar's relationship with Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande.
Kamya wrote, “Why is Munawar suddenly so against Ankita? He needs to come out of his Mannara zone before it gets too late for him, expected better from u Munawar Babysitting a contestant in the name of friendship is not game at all infact its boring as hell #BB17 @ColorsTV.”
Take a look at the tweet:
Kamya Panjabi comments on Abhishek Kumar-Vicky Jain’s fight
In the last episode, Abhishek Kumar told Vicky Jain that he needed to take the feedback given to him seriously and act in that manner. This led to a huge fight between them. The Udaariyaan actor also shames Vicky, thereby making the spat uglier.
Sharing her thoughts on this, Kamya Punjabi tweets, “Oh “40 saal” once again! #BB17 @ColorsTV. Well Abhishek is also back to his real self once again.”
Here’s the tweet:
Munawar Faruqui gets emotional
In the last episode, Munawar Faruqui got teary-eyed as he felt that Mannara Chopra wasn't giving equal effort to their friendship as a whole. While discussing the same with Isha Malviya, Munawar said, “What to expect from Mannara? Her matters are always entangled.”
As the two talked more about it, Munawar got emotional, and the Udaariyaan actress consoled him. Later, he again apparently cried before Vicky Jain when they sat down to talk about Munawar and Mannara’s equation inside the house.
For the uninformed, Bigg Boss 17 started airing on October 15, 2023. Sana Raees Khan has been recently evicted, and the new wild card contestant, Aoora, has already entered the house. He is one of the biggest K-pop sensations in India.The third wild card entry is Aoora; Manasvi Mamgai and Samarth Jurel come next.
For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
