Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjabi feels Ankita Lokhande shouldn't have entered show with husband Vicky Jain

Bigg Boss 17 is currently the talk of the town and has been grabbing a lot of attention. In the 17th season, celebrity couple Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's relationship has been in the spotlight. The two are constantly having disagreements leading to massive arguments. Also, during a fight recently Ankita Lokhande showed her middle finger to Abhishek Kumar as she was already upset with her husband Vicky.

Kamya Punjabi shares her thoughts:

Now, Kamya Punjabi, who is a former contestant of Salman Khan hosted the controversial reality show Bigg Boss, shared her thoughts on Ankita Lokhande's changing behavior. Sharing her opinion about Ankita showing middle finger to Abhishek, Kamya said, "I really like Ankita but today i felt usko nahi aana chahiye tha iss show meh, definitely not with her husband! I hope she understand the game before its too late for her n vikki as well. #BB17 @ColorsTV."

Take a look at Kamya Punjabis' tweet here-

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's brawl:

Speaking about Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's relationship, the duo are facing their fair share of ups and downs in their relationship. Recently, the two got involved in a huge argument after Bigg Boss announced reshuffling the contestants, and Vicky Jain was moved to Dimaag room. Vicky was on cloud nine after hearing Bigg Boss' decision whereas Ankita was upset as she had to stay in the Dil room.

Ankita lost her calm seeing Vicky's reaction and lashed out at him for being happy while staying away from him. The duo's fight escalated when Ankita called out Vicky Jain for his selfish behaviour and accused him of being a cheat who used her for his own benefit. Ankita even expressed her regret of getting married to a man like Vicky who doesn't care for her.

Later, the couple discussed the difficult phase of they are facing in their marriage while being locked inside Bigg Boss 17 house. Vicky asked Ankita if she was a loser and wanted to give up so easily. He told Ankita that he would pay Rs 4 crores as a penalty for taking a voluntary exit from the show. Ankita also expressed her willingness to discontinue the show.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Will Vicky Jain-Abhishek Kumar's bond get affected after former nominates him?