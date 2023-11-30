Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjabi gets abused by Anurag Dobhal's fans; says, 'Mujhe koi fark nahi padta'

The current season of Bigg Boss has generated much discussion as the show becomes increasingly dramatic week-to-week. Recently, contestant Anurag Dobhal has been at the center of several incidents that have captured public attention. As housemates continue strategic gameplay inside the Bigg Boss house, celebrity supporters and engaged viewers share reactions and critiques widely on social media.

Ex-contestant of Bigg Boss, Kamya Punjabi recently posted her opinion on Anurag Dobhal's fiasco and received a lot of hatred from his fans.

Kamya Punjabi hits back at Anurag Dobhal's fans

Kamya Punjabi had expressed her displeasure on things Anurag Dobhal has been saying against the format of the show, Bigg Boss, and even Salman Khan. She mentioned in her tweets that Anurag should stop talking about 'brosena' and concentrate on his game in the show. This seems to have not gone well with Anurag's fans and they sent abusive messages to Kamya.

Kamya recently took to Twitter (now X) and addressed the abuse by Dobhal's fans. She wrote, "Well Anurag was worried ki baahar kya ho raha hai, he should definitely see this! Inke liye he is been fighting with the makers? So sad! To each one of you… bolte raho… mujhe koi fark nahi padta! All the best!"

Have a look at Kamya Punjabi's tweet

Anurag Dobhal's complaints from Bigg Boss

Anurag Dobhal started the conversation about TV stars getting more limelight than the Youtubers in the show and continued stating that the show is biased towards the TV fraternity. Later, he claimed that the show is partial towards the couples of the show who are always talked about, discussed, and asked to perform. However, Salman Khan has mentioned how his fans have been talking about him and the show on social media.

Later, Salman Khan got miffed on Anurag Dobhal and told him that he didn't wish to talk to him. Anurag got physical with Tehelka and Arun which resulted in him getting nominated for the entire season. Anurag felt this wasn't fair.

In the previous episodes of Bigg Boss 17, Anurag announced his voluntary exit. However, later, he changed his mind and revealed that he wished to stay in the show.

