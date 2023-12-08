Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Punjabi on Isha Malviya-Abhishek Kumar-Samarth Jurel’s ugly spat; says ‘sick to the core’

Bigg Boss 17 is creating a huge buzz with its interesting factors, including contestants' fights and the changing equations between them. In yesterday's episode (Dec 7), the inmates saw an aggressive argument between Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. While the two lost their cool at each other, Samarth Jurel intervened. And like many other viewers, Kamya Punjabi also shared her thoughts on the same.

Kamya Punjabi comments on Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Samarth Jurel's fight

From participating in the Bigg Boss to watching the controversial reality show, Kamya Punjabi is an ardent fan of it. The actress keeps sharing her thoughts and opinions on social media about Bigg Boss 17. This time, Kamya opened up about her thoughts on the intense brawl between ex-flame Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel.

Taking to Twitter (now X), Kamya Punjabi wrote, “The fight between Isha Abhishek n Samarth in the beginning of the epi was sick to the core…. Shi shi shi #BB17 @ColorsTV.”

Have a look at Kamya Punjabi’s tweet here:

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar’s ugly spat

During the immunity task introduced by Bigg Boss, Isha Malviya told Munawar Faruqui that Abhishek won't listen to him. Since the actor was already having an apparent fight with Arun Mashettey, the comment invited him to start an argument with Isha.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the actress commented on Abhishek’s body and said that his physique is due to injections. In no time, Abhishek answered and clapped back by saying that she also took beauty injections. Eventually, their fight took a drastic turn when Isha revealed about Abhishek's one-night stand. The latter also commented that she has also done the same.

Isha Malviya attacks Abhishek Kumar and pushes him

During the immunity task, Isha Malviya pushed Abhishek Kumar and asked him to behave. Replying to this, the Udaariyaan actor asks, “Dhakka kyu maar rahi hai (why are you pushing me?).” Meanwhile, Samarth Jurel intervened and took him away from Isha. However, the three continued to attack each other with their comments and statements.

For more updates on Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: Kamya Panjabi feels Ankita Lokhande shouldn't have entered show with husband Vicky Jain