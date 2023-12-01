Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar reprimands Abhishek Kumar; later suffers major emotional breakdown

It is the Weekend Ka Vaar time of the week!

Bigg Boss 17 has been entertaining the fans since the time it began. The season looks promising and entertaining with many contestants finally coming out in the open to play the game. As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Karan Johar is all set to take over as the host of the show for this week in Salman Khan's absence.

In the upcoming episode, Karan Johar is all set to reprimand Abhishek Kumar. The Udaariyaan actor will be later seen suffering from a major emotional breakdown.

Karan Johar's lashes out at Abhishek Kumar

In the promo, Karan Johar is seen lashing out at Abhishek Kumar. The acclaimed director is seen telling Abhishek that his reactions are often extreme. Kumar stated that, "Sir aap kaha ki baat kaha leke jaa rahe hai." (Sir, you are taking the topic somewhere else.) This angered Johar and he reacted strongly. Later, Abhishek Kumar was seen facing an extreme emotional breakdown. He was seen crying and howling while Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya among others tried to calm him down.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17's promo here

Abhishek Kumar and Sunny Aryaa's major fight

As per the promos, Arun Mashettey argued with Isha Malviya. Abhishek got involved in the argument and asked Arun to speak to Isha respectfully. The argument went overboard and turned into a massive fight. Arun's fight with Abhishek further escalated as Sunny Aryaa got involved in the fight as well and he got physical by grabbing Abhishek. The other contestants tried to sort out the fight but in vain.

Sunny Aryaa was time and again told about controlling his anger and not resorting to physical violence. However, Sunny continued to showcase his rage. In the previous Weekend Ka Vaar episode, in front of Salman Khan, Sunny lost his calm and aggressively carried out a task against Abhishek. Salman asked Sunny to keep a check on his anger.

Karan Johar will also be seen addressing the dynamic equation between Ankita Lokhande and Munawar Faruqui.

