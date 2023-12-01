Bigg Boss 17: Karan Johar talks about Ektaa Kapoor’s Emmy win; latter shares special message for contestants

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 17 Weekend Ka Vaar, celebrated filmmaker and director Karan Johar will step in as the host of the show, replacing Salman Khan. The makers have already released several promos featuring the filmmaker and announced the news on social media. During the weekend, he will be heard telling the contestants about his friend, Ektaa Kapoor’s recent victory, winning the International Emmy Award.

Karan Johar talks about Ektaa Kapoor

During the weekend episode of Bigg Boss 17, Karan Johar will be heard talking about Ektaa Kapoor. He will tell the contestants about the producer’s big feat, winning the Emmy awards. They will also be shown a video where Ektaa Kapoor will share a special message for all the contestants.

Talking about the Emmy award winner’s message for the contestants, she will be heard expressing her thoughts on contestant Munawar Faruqui’s game. “Ek reality show already jeetne ke baad, I was expecting you play a little better. Start tumne bohot acha kiya tha par ab thode boring hogaye ho,” says Ektaa Kapoor.

“(After winning one reality show… You made a good start but now your game has become boring)”

Check out the video from Ektaa Kapoor at the Emmy's here:

This is not the first time that Karan Johar will be seen on Bigg Boss. He was the host of Bigg Boss OTT season 1.

Promos released by the makers show Karan Johar losing his calm and slamming Abhishek Kumar for his behavior inside the house. He will also confront Ankita Lokhande on her friendship with Munawar Faruqui.

Bigg Boss 16's Abdu Rozik will also be seen entertaining the viewers with the filmmaker during the weekend. The Bigg Boss 16 contestant took to social media to confirm the news.

Bigg Boss 17 airs on Colors TV and Jio Cinema from Monday to Friday at 9:00 pm and 9:30 PM on weekends. Salman Khan hosts the weekend ka vaar episode where he schools the contestants about their past week’s actions. Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan are also seen roasting them on weekends after Salman Khan leaves.

