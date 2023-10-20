Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Khanzaadi irks Ankita Lokhande over TV actress diss; Neil Bhatt-Vicky Jain clash

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and so have controversies. The show has celebrities from different fields and they are all trying to fit in and survive in this controversial show. People love the bonds shared by some contestants and are also looking forward to some rivalries. Well, the upcoming episodes of the show look quite exciting as the most popular contestant in the show Ankita Lokhande will be seen going all out in a fight with co-contestant Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi.

Khanzadi puts down TV actresses; irks Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande and Khanzaadi get into a war of words wherein Lokhande tells Khanzadi that she needs drama, to which Khanzadi mentions that Ankita wants footage. She went ahead to say something that irked Lokhande to no means. Khanzaadi said, "serial nahi karti hu mai" (I don't do TV serials). This left Ankita fuming in rage and she retorted "tu television pe hai bhul mat" (Do not forget that you are on television).

Have a look at the fiery promo of Ankita Lokhande's fight with Khanzaadi

Neil Bhatt gets agitated with Vicky Jain's push

In another clip shared by the makers of Bigg Boss 17, Neil Bhatt, who appeared quite calm and composed until now looks extremely agitated. It so happened that in a heated conversation, Vicky pushed Neil. This left him flabbergasted and he lashed out at him for touching him. His wife Aishwarya Sharma tried to control him but in vain. Another contestant Abhishek Kumar intervened and held Neil so that he would get violent with Vicky Jain.

Have a look at the promo wherein Neil Bhatt gets aggressive on Vicky Jain

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17

The previous episode of Bigg Boss 17 had a fiery press conference for Jigna Vora. It was heartwarming to know about her journey which brought many contestants to tears. Later, Munawar and Khanzaadi had a brawl after which Ankita Lokhande was called inside the therapy room and asked for her opinion on Khanzaadi. She mentioned that Khanzaadi wanted to make it look like she was the lone warrior by taking everyone against her so that she could gain sympathy from the audience. Ankita announced to everyone that they should not bother about Khanzaadi's actions and should ignore her.

