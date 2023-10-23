Kindly SHUT UP: Producer Sandiip Sikcand hinting at Bigg Boss 17's Ankita Lokhande for her TV fraternity stand?

Bigg Boss 17 has begun and how! The show is getting quite interesting with new fights irrupting and new bonds forming. The makers have made sure to create an eclectic mix of contestants who can connect with the viewers. The show has popular TV celebrities, YouTubers, Gamers, and rappers among others. The show looks promising.

In a recent fight with Khanzaadi, Ankita Lokhande took a stand for TV actresses. She lashed out at Khanzaadi for demeaning TV actresses and the medium. She firmly told her that she shouldn't forget that Bigg Boss airs on TV. The rest of the TV celebrities on the show also supported Ankita in her stand. Producer Sandiip Sikcand shared his strong views regarding the same which looked like him hinting towards Ankita's stance.

Did Sandiip Sikcant take a jibe at Ankita Lokhande's stand for TV?

Sandiip Sikcand is known for his unapologetic opinions. He is one of the most celebrated producers of television shows. Sikcand took to Instagram and posted a long message on the controversy. In the post, Sandiip mentioned that actresses tend to take a stand for TV in public but many a time look down upon the medium and take it for granted.

He wrote, "All these TV actors who are suddenly talking about their LOVE for TV and their profession... I wonder where does that love go when they dole out 3 & 4 hours (of the agreed 12 hours) for a shoot, when they demand script changes, when they have ridiculous demands on dialogues and at the end of it, if they sign a film or an event or even an ad, theTV commitment goes straight out of the window. So my request is to kindly SHUT UP! There are just very few actors who genuinely respect & acknowledge TV & they never have to shout and make a scene about it... #theloudestvoiceisnotalwaystrue."

Have a look at Sandiip's story about the incident from Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 so far

So far, in Bigg Boss 17, the viewers witnessed a changed relationship between Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma- Neil Bhatt. Both the couples were friends from before but don't seem to get along well in the show. Meanwhile, the couples are going through turmoil in their relationship. Exes Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar are trying to move on while Munawar Faruqui's bond with Mannara Chopra is winning hearts.

