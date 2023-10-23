Bigg Boss 17: 'Kisine aapse PAN card maanga?' Salman Khan teases Vishal Aditya Singh recalling THIS incident

Bigg Boss Season 17's Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw several special guests like Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Kangana Ranaut, Gippy Grewal and others gracing the show to promote their upcoming projects. Among all, actors Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh also made special appearances on the show to promote their new show Chand Jalne Laga.

For those who don't know, this is not the first time Vishal will be gracing the show. The actor was also a part of Bigg Boss Season 13 when his relationship with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli became the talk of the town. Both constantly had arguments while being locked inside the Bigg Boss house. During one of their brawl, Madhurima had hit Vishal's b*tt with a frying pan and continued until her fellow contestants stopped her. This incident dropped many jaws and became the most talked-about moment of the season.

Take a look at Vishal Aditya Singh's post here-

Salman Khan teases Vishal Aditya Singh

Yesterday, when Vishal Aditya Singh appeared on the show, Salman Khan did not skip a chance to tease Vishal by recalling the incident. Emphasizing the word 'pan', the superstar host asked Vishal, "Gate par kisine aapse PAN card maanga? (Did someone ask you for a PAN card at the gate)."

Referring to his brawl with Madhurima, Salman asked Vishal, "Kya jalne laga? (What is burning)" Salman and Vishal burst into laughter. Salman Khan asked Vishal, "Abhi tak jalan ho rahi hai? (Is it still burning?)." Replying to this question, the Bigg Boss 13 fame said, "Purane dard hai, kaha jaane wale hai!" Salman quipped, "Yehi joke Maine PAN (referring to a pan) India audience ke liye maara (I cracked this joke for PAN India audience)."

Salman continued pulling Vishal's legs by saying, "He was a part of Bigg Boss previously and we still talk about him (laughs)." Later, when the Chand Jalne Laga actors were interacting with Bigg Boss 17 inmates, Vishal said he could relate to a few contestants here. He then teased ex-couple Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya referring to his relationship with ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli.

Kanika Mann and Vishal also conducted a game for the couples in the house. The inmates were asked to choose their favorite couple from Aishwarya Sharma-Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain. While only Khanzaadi, Navid Sole, Rinku Dhawan, and Jigna Vora chose Aishwarya-Neil, Ankita-Vicky stood out to be the favorite couple of the inmates.

To get the latest updates about Bigg Boss 17, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17 PROMO: Munawar Faruqui misses being around his son: 'Got so much connected to him...'