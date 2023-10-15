Bigg Boss 17: Kushal Tandon drinking water from dog bowl-Priyanka Jagga peeing in pants; 5 BIZARRE moments

The countdown for Bigg Boss Season 17 begins and once again we'll see superstar Salman Khan taking over the stage of this controversial reality show. Bigg Boss, known for its dramatic and often controversial content, has seen its fair share of bizarre moments over the years. These unpredictable moments when contestants pushed their limits to win surely left the viewers in shock. As Bigg Boss 17 is all set to premiere in a few hours, let's look at the top 5 bizarre moments that happened in previous seasons of the reality show.

5 bizarre moments from Bigg Boss:

Kushal Tandon drinking water from dog's bowl:

During Bigg Boss 7, Kushal Tandon was asked to drink water from a dog's bowl during a task. The Bigg Boss 7 contestants were divided into two teams and one team had to assign tasks to the other team. The other team member challenged Kushal to drink water from the dig's bowl and he completed the task successfully. Gauahar Khan (Kushal's then-girlfriend) was extremely pissed after seeing the opposite team assigning this gross task to Kushal.

Watch the video here-

Gautam Gulati's skin being slathered with chilli powder:

In Bigg Boss Season 8, Karishma Tanna tortured Gautam Gulati by putting red chilli powder on his body. The task was to get the contestants off the chair. Most used shampoo, leaves, water, but Karishma went overboard with chillies around his eyes and face making that episode extremely controversial.

Watch the video here-

Kishwer Merchant pretending to be a dog:

In Bigg Boss Season 9, Suyyash Rai and Kishwer Merchant acted like pet dogs to co-contestant Rishabh Sinha. They had to ‘play fetch’ and react to the names, Oscar and Snooky. As expected, this humiliation led to major fights and drama.

Watch the video here-

Priyanka Jagga peeing in pants:

In Bigg Boss 10, Priyanka Jagga did her best to create drama with her displeasing behavior with other housemates to entertain the audience in the very first week. She peed in her pants during the task where she was required to sit on the rocking toy horse and keep drinking water until they gave up.

Watch a glimpse of it here-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee hugged a pole for 15 hours:

In Bigg Boss 15, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai were expected to hold a pole in order to make it to the finale. The ladies stood holding the pole for 15 hours, while the other Bigg Boss contestants threw water, powder, oil, spices, and detergent on them to bring them down. Devoleena asked Pratik Sehajpal to splash water on her so she could pee in her pants.

Watch a glimpse of it here-

