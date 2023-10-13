Bigg Boss 17: Madhurima Tuli beating Vishal Singh to Sara Khan-Ali Merchant's wedding; Here are 5 WTF moments

Bigg Boss Season 17, led by superstar Salman Khan, is just two days away and fans can't keep their calm! India's most controversial reality show is all set to take the audiences on an exhilarating ride from October 15. From top-notch contestants to exciting new themes, the show is grabbing all the limelight even before its premiere.

Known for its controversial and entertaining moments, Bigg Boss 17 never fails to strike the right chord with the viewers and often receives some reaction. Ahead of Bigg Boss 17's premiere, we are here to take you down memory lane and remind you of some controversial moments of the show that will surely make you go WTF!

Here are 5 WTF moments from Bigg Boss:

Madhurima Tuli beating Vishal Singh:

Madhurima Tuli had entered Bigg Boss 13 as a wild card contestant when her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh was already a contestant on the show. Their ugly fight was one of the highlights of Bigg Boss 13. It all started when Rashami Desai requested Vishal to make some tea. Madhurima, too, placed the same request, but Vishal refused and said that he’d make tea only for Rashami. Asim Riaz asks Madhurima to make tea instead, but she retorts by saying that Vishal is incapable of doing anything alone and always seeks support.

Madhurima takes this opportunity to tease Vishal and calls him ‘Behenji’. An agitated Vishal asks her to stop, but she does not listen. Vishal throws water on her and she retaliates by splashing him with water right back. The water fight continues even after Bigg Boss warns them to stop. Vishal Aditya Singh again splashed water at her when she continued to call him 'behenji'. Madhurima then started hitting Vishal with a frying pan and continued until her fellow contestants stopped her. This incident dropped many jaws and became the most talked about moment of the season.

Watch a glimpse of their fight here-

Sara Khan and Ali Merchant's wedding:

In the year 2010, Sara Khan participated in the Bigg Boss season 4 along with Ali Merchant. The duo were dating for 3 years before they got married on the sets of the reality show which was followed by a grand celebration. The house was decorated as ‘Shaadi Ka Ghar’ and the inmates became ladke wale and ladki wale. Sara and Ali's friends and family were also a part of this celebration and joined them virtually from outside of the Bigg Boss house. This moment indeed grabbed many eyeballs and many expressed their concern.

Swami Om throwing urine on Bani J:

Swami Om, who was a part of Bigg Boss 10, was thrown out by host Salman Khan for his inappropriate behaviour, and his habit of passing nasty comments on fellow contestants. In one such event, he crossed all the limits when he threw his urine on Bani J and Rohan Mehra. During a captaincy task, Swami Om had collected his urine in a container and threw it on them. His act had disgusted everyone in the house and he was eventually eliminated.

Kushal Tandon trying to escape from the house:

Kushal Tandon, who was part of Bigg Boss 7, also tried to run away from the reality series. After his fight with Tanishaa Mukherjee, the actor had tried to climb up the wall. He had a major showdown with Tanishaa and wanted the actress to apologise to him for pushing him during a task. When Bigg Boss did not give any reaction, tried to leave the house. He was later reprimanded by Bigg Boss for his decision.

Imam Siddique fought with Aashka Goradia:

After a fight with Aashka Goradia in Bigg Boss 6, Imam Siddique literally stripped down to a nude bodysuit and pulled some scary antics. He was then removed from the show for his bizarre behaviour.



