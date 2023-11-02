Bigg Boss 17: 'Main yahi abhi khatam kardeti hu': Isha Malviya to boyfriend Samarth Jurel during fight

Bigg Boss 17 is serving a lot of drama for the ardent fans of the show! The love triangle between Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, and Abhishek Kumar has resulted in many discussions online. After refusing her relationship with Samarth, Isha finally accepted the same and apologized to him while her ex-flame Abhishek Kumar found it difficult to let the same sink in. In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness yet another fight between Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel.

Lovers Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel's fight in Bigg Boss 17

Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel got into an ugly spat. Samarth was seen getting agitated and he slipped the glass of water from Isha's hand. This left Isha miffed and she confronted Samarth about his behaviour. She asked him clearly if he would continue with his aggressive behavior, and if she would call off their relationship there and then.

She said, "Ye jo tune kiya, mujhe iss behavior se sakht problem hai. Ye tu continue karega toh tu bata de mai yahi abhi khatam kar deti hu."

Watch the promo here

Isha apologizes to Samarth

Later, in the promo, Samarth is seen shedding a tear while Isha comes to comfort him and also apologizes to him. However, he tells her that he needs some time. Furthermore, Isha and Samarth are seen hugging it. During their fight, Isha Malviya's ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar witnessed it and also comforted Samarth.

Isha Malviya with ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar in Bigg Boss 17

Isha and Abhishek fell in love during Udaariyaan days. They met a year post their break up on Bigg Boss 17 stage. They indulged in a war of words. Isha also revealed that Abhishek was physically violent and aggressive and that was the reason for their break-up. However, minutes after getting inside the house, the duo were paly. Isha even requested Bigg Boss to send Abhishek into her room.

Isha Malviya's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel's entry in Bigg Boss 17

Followed by Isha and Abhishek's closeness after serious allegations, Bigg Boss sent Isha's current boyfriend Samarth Jurel into the house. It was a shocker for Isha and she refused the relationship earlier, only to accept the same later.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 17: 'I want to exit the show'; Mannara Chopra's emotional breakdown