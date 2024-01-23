Bigg Boss 17: Mannara Chopra breaks down in tears on being linked with Vicky Jain; says she's uncomfortable

Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and soon the show will get it's deserving winner. After spending more than three months on the show, the contestants will finally come out of the controversial house and one of them will be lifting the winners' trophy.

Ahead of the finale, the makers arranged a fiery press conference wherein contestants had to face tough questions by the media professionals. Amidst the press conference, Mannara Chopra had to face the heat of the media questions and most of the questions were surrounding Mannara's bond with Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's reaction to the same. Followed by the grilling from the media, Mannara will be seen breaking down in tears.

Mannara Chopra gets emotional ahead of Bigg Boss 17 finale

Mannara seemed pretty affected by her apparent link-up with Vicky Jain and it made her quite uncomfortable. She was seen talking about the same with Ankita Lokhande and the Pavitra Rishta actress accepted her mistake in the same and apologized to her. She mentioned that her reactions led to the topic being blown out of proportion.

However, in the upcoming episodes, Mannara will be seen crying uncontrollably in front of Arun Mashettey and will be seen telling him that she is extremely uncomfortable with how her friendship with Vicky is perceived. She adds that she wants to go home.

Ankita Lokhande's allegation towards Mannara Chopra and Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande stated that Mannara Chopra teases her by talking to Vicky whenever things between them (Mannara and Ankita) go for a toss and that effects her. The Pavitra Rishta actress asked her husband about her concerns but he refused to budge and take a step back. Mannara defended herself by saying that it was never her intention.

The mid-week eviction

In the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 17, the TOP 7 contestants will face the mid-week eviction. Among Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Arun Mashettey, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar, and Munawar Faruqui, one contestant will get evicted before the grand finale of the show.

