The Bigg Boss 17's finale is around the corner, and each contestant is doing their best to become the finalist. The last few episodes have been gripping as Team A (Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey) has become the first four contestants to enter the finale week of the controversial reality show.

Ever since they disqualified the opponent team for their unethical conduct during the torture task, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Ayesha Khan, and Vicky Jain have been targeting the team A members. Whether it is about passing comments or taunting them for their actions, Team B is seemingly miffed for being nominated. In the latest episode, Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande locked horns, wherein the former landed a 'plastic surgery' remark.

Mannara Chopra and Ankita Lokhande's argument

Mannara Chopra consistently mocked the nominated housemates, but Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, and Arun Mashettey opted to remain silent on the comments or derogatory remarks. In the morning, while Ankita Lokhande was lying on the sofa, Mannara commented, "Stay safe because you are the finalist." Listening to the statement, the Pavitra Rishta actress mocked her.

Eventually, the two started throwing fiery words at each other, thereby making numerous taunts. Mannara further mocked, "Background score waali awaaz." In a reply, Ankita said, "Kya ho gaya subah subah munni ko Itni bhadki hui h munni. Kya ho gaya, jeeti ho na. Final week pahunchi ho na, khushiyan manao (What happened to you? Why are you so angry in the morning? You have won, right! You have reached the final week, celebrate!)."

Further, the Zid actress asked her, "Toh aap kyu munh tedha kar rahe ho? (Why are you making faces?)." Ankita replied that she had not reached the finals, so I'll keep doing that. The next moment, Mannara expressed, "Acha, munh tedha hi tha. Yeh toh surgery se bhi think nahi hoga. Jo natural hota hai wo natural hota hai (Ohh, so your face was already like that. It will not be rectified even with surgery. Things that are natural, stay natural)."

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande sarcastically explained, "Bahut plastic surgery karake aayi hun mai. Apni shakal dekh munni (I have underwent several plastic surgeries and came here. You go and see your face)." Continuing the brawl, Mannara asked her why she was talking in a different tone and sound.

Have a look at Bigg Boss 17 promo:

Later, during the night, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, and Ayesha Khan sat together and discussed things uttered by Mannara. The Pavitra Rishta fame mimicked Mannara and repeated her 'surgery' comment, "Aap jo plastic surgery karake aayi hai na." While Isha and Ayesha were surprised at the comment, Vicky Jain expressed his boredom.

He said, "Bore ho gaya hun inn baaton se. Pure time wahi baat (I am bored of all these discussions. Every time you all come up with the same thing)." Isha and Ayesha then confronted him, "When we talk about her, you get an objection. Don't you know what all she has said about us?"

Further, the usual discussion eventually turned into an argument between Ankita and Vicky. The former slipped into an emotional breakdown and stated how he doesn't let her speak or put forth her opinions before others. The actress also expressed her fear of saying her thoughts to someone.

